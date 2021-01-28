Dear Editor,
The United States is a Democratic Republic not a Social Democracy. We elect representatives to perform the tasks of governing as we choose. The constitution guarantees we control our government and it does not control us. The present situation shows how broken we have become.
The last five years have shown us the intent of the Left. They have broken the traditional family structure and devalued life. People have been indoctrinated for years to believe that America is unworthy of the greatness it has had for centuries. Transgenderism, multiple genders and late term abortions are not American values. These people behave as bullies do in grade school, lying, cheating and using violence to frighten all into compliance. The censoring of media is stopping all real communication between all people worldwide. The First Amendment guaranties we have the right to speak our minds and no one has the right to censor us. Public discourse is the only way to come to some sense of unity with which to move forward.
Washington, D.C. is barricaded and militarized, forbidding the people access to our government. Meanwhile the southern border is opened to as many illegals as fast as possible regardless of the fact that they will bring disease, poverty, illiteracy and crime into our midst. Meanwhile Americans are demeaned, degraded and destroyed in every way. The pandemic has been used as a tool to destroy the economy by shutting down small minority-owned businesses in favor of increasing the wealth and power of big businesses. It makes no sense to anyone with a mind that thinks clearly.
Democratic-controlled states and cities need to stop the heavy-handed mandates and allow us to get back to living our lives and creating a robust economy again. Stimulus packages do not improve the economy.
Amanda Woodbury
Como
