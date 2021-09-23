Please vote yes for the mill levy override (4B) that will be on the ballot this November 2nd. Our schools are critical institutions for our community and for our families and their children. Park County School District RE2 has been chronically underfunded for over ten years now. It has impacted every aspect of the operation of our schools. These are OUR schools, and efforts to fix the financial problems plaguing our schools at the state level have failed. We need to address this matter at the local level. Strong schools support strong families and strong communities. Strong schools support our property values. Strong schools support economic growth. I have proudly taught at South Park High School for over fifteen years, but in that time it has become increasingly difficult to attract and retain teachers. Programs that were a valuable part of this school district no longer exist, and without additional funding cannot and will not be reinstituted. Please vote yes for our schools, for our children and for our community. Please vote yes on 4B.
Peter Lubin
Fairplay
