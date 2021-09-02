We moved to the Fairplay last year, and we are really enjoying the area. My husband and I were surprised to discover how low our taxes are, which is great, until we realized how underfunded the school is here. I don’t have any children at all, but I still realize how important strong schools are to helping a community thrive. These students of today will become successful adults of American society if we all do our very small part to support them. The cost for me, as an average homeowner, will be about $5.00 a month. I’m proud to support our schools by vaoting YES on the upcoming Mill Levy Override for Park County School District Re-2.
Lets please see the big picture here!
Kind regards,
Gina Rumbo, Fairplay
