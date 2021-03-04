Ah, poor Texans. And we thought Hurricane Harvey was a disaster. Oh, dear. As Coloradans, we know the fear of winter heat loss, frozen pipes, then water damage when the pipes thaw.
Many Texans are experiencing this horror for the first time, and on an epic scale. They are facing the kind of water emergency Flint, Mich., residents have tolerated for a couple years. We hope Texans find the help they need to recover from this man-made crisis.
No one wishes burst pipes and “boil orders” on a population; there could be hundreds of thousands of families and buildings affected. But this disaster was preventable. We have now learned that most of the Texas power grid is not connected to any of America’s other grids. Texans preferred to go it alone, power-wise.
So when their demand exceeds supply, they cannot draw additional power from neighboring states like the rest of us do. Texas just goes black.
Living in the dark is a challenge. But living without heat, and then suffering the flooding and water pollution from burst pipes, is uncivilized.
In 1999, then Texas Governor George W. Bush signed deregulation legislation for the state’s energy producers, a free-market electrical utility experiment. Indeed, the overall power costs were lowered, but the system came with few safeguards and few enforced rules. The many private utility companies were allowed free reign to sell their power at a profit with very little safety or stability regulation.
In 2011 a similar cold weather event prompted the federal government to strongly recommend the Texas producers “harden” their systems to protect residents from catastrophic black-out events. Very few producers complied. Most preferred to take larger returns for their investors, placing their customers at greater risk.
This is a prime example of the results of “unfettered capitalism.” Because of decisions based in greed, the boards of most corporations prefer to protect their investors, not their customers. The bottom line on the annual report means much more to funders than an explanation of expenditures based on freakish weather events.
These Texas utilities owners were rolling the dice. Most American utilities are governed by regulation boards to prevent this kind of dangerous speculation. It would seem the deregulation experiment in Texas electricity delivery has failed. They could have used some fettering.
In former President Trump’s administration, executive orders removed regulations on water and air quality, methane discharge, wilderness development and so forth. Trump was proud when he ordered his staff to remove two regulations for every new one they proposed.
Often Republicans decry the limitations of regulation, blaming the government for interfering in their freedoms. But what really does freedom mean, if companies are allowed to poison the environment, pollute the skies, over-fish the seas, build dangerous infrastructure, warm the planet and ignore the dangers of selling an electricity supply with no back-up protection?
Now these same Texas companies are charging their beleaguered variable-rate customers over ten times the usual KWH rate. Hey, it’s supply and demand. Apparently we cannot rely on the good will of owners and boards of directors. “Return on investment” trumps basic decency every time.
Our society relies on regulations to protect us, our environment, those who are less advantaged, and even basic middle-class users of power in the Great State of Texas. Your legislators, your utility owners have let you down, Texas.
As Chris Hedges states in Death of the Liberal Class, “Unfettered capitalism is a revolutionary force that consumes greater and greater numbers of human lives until it finally consumes itself.”
Now, that’s a little dark, but maybe consider what just happened in Texas the next time you complain about the constraints of regulation. Do your research before you criticize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.