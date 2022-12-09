Drag queens are dangerous. They’re grooming your male children to come to school one day in stiletto heels, tiaras, wigs, and festive gowns. They’re slyly convincing your kids to wake up one day, climb out of bed, and decide today they’ll change their wardrobe and maybe even their sexuality.
To be fair, though, I’ve never heard of a drag queen pedophile. Actually, priests and pastors have captured more of the market for that particular abomination than anybody else.
Books are dangerous too. The ones that dare suggest something else is thinkable other than what your ideological outlook embraces. New ideas in books are insidious. They should be banned. You know, the ones that posit—Oh, my God!—that the spectrum of human sexuality is not confined to what the Bible says.
I have no doubt what your kids read in books will convince them to choose item B on the sexual spectrum over item A because it sounds fun or because all the other kids are doing it.
It’s frightening how the values parents instill in their children necessarily fall by the wayside. Of course, it’s axiomatic for a kid who hears a drag queen reading aloud “Horton Hears A Who” will yearn for a same-sex relationship. Or the kid who reads an insidious book containing a new idea will head down the rabbit hole of degradation, never to be seen again. I guarantee it.
Ahem.
Why are parents today so uneasy about their ability to teach their children well? Why don’t they trust their parenting skills to counter anything those kids might listen to in school, hear from their buddies, or see on the internet?
Then again, the ugliest biases children latch onto come from their parents.
Christian homeschooling is not a guarantee children will not in some manner find out about the world outside their structured domain. But, outside that cocoon is where, yes, ideas and knowledge are not restricted to what the Bible teaches or where mommy’s or daddy’s ideological stance on culture war issues reside. Regardless of the strictures homeschoolers impose on children, young minds will break free. They cannot help but expand to new territories. Young minds will find their way to discovering the world around them.
Or they won’t. If they don’t, is that a bad or good thing? Does a mind flourish in bias-laden darkness?
What happens if, one day, little Billy announces he likes boys instead of girls? Or Melinda insists she like girls instead of boys? Will mommy and daddy condemn them as abominations unto the Lord? Will mommy and daddy believe they’ve failed in anesthetizing that child to the realities of the world outside their structured cocoon? And what will Billy or Melinda do when they’re rejected by their family for something they had no control over?
“If a man lies with a male as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They shall surely be put to death. Their blood shall be upon them.” Leviticus 20-13
The plethora of nouns, adjectives, and pronouns floating around that purport to identify the full spectrum of human sexuality is daunting and, for me, confusing. I realize it’s not something my generation easily understands. It’s like parents in the ‘50s convinced rock and roll was Satan’s work and the world was going to hell in a handbasket. (“I love rock ‘n roll. So put another dime in the jukebox, baby…”)
Anderson Lee Aldrich, Colorado Springs’s Club Q killer, was reported to identify as non-binary by his attorneys. I Googled that word. Apparently, it means the person’s self-identification acknowledges both the male and female components of their selves. They’re not exclusively one or the other. And, it is not disrespectful to refer to a non-binary male with the pronouns he/him/they/them.
Yeah, I know. What the hell are we talking about? But, as I said, this is generational. If you don’t get it, ask your kids.
Interestingly, this revelation about Aldrich has sent right-wing culture warriors and the LGBTQ+ community and advocates into a tizzy. The right says, AHA! one of their own did it. No hate crime there. The other side says no, this guy was a homophobe, and his lawyers are pulling a fast one on us all.
I do wonder why we’re not all firstly concerned with the verb/noun, murder, rather than the pronouns or, indeed, the adjectives that modify it. Does referring to Aldrich as a non-binary murderer somehow lessen the impact of his alleged crimes?
Aldrich’s father, Aaron Brink, had another viewpoint. When it was explained to him what his son was alleged to have done, he got scared that his son might be gay because he went into a gay bar. “I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phewww…’”
I cannot reconcile the unfathomable mysteries of the universe, especially now with the images from the Webb telescope, with Biblical teachings. It’s as if the Bible is a place of darkness, a structured domain where the human mind is disallowed its infinite potential. A place where new ideas and new insight into the complexities of human development, sexual or otherwise, are feared, loathed, and identified as abominations.
“A woman shall not wear a man’s garment, nor shall a man put on a woman’s cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God.” Deuteronomy 22:5
“...the truth is, we are all basically the universe—pretending to be humans for a brief moment of time.’” RuPaul.
