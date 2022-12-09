Drag queens are dangerous. They’re grooming your male children to come to school one day in stiletto heels, tiaras, wigs, and festive gowns. They’re slyly convincing your kids to wake up one day, climb out of bed, and decide today they’ll change their wardrobe and maybe even their sexuality. 

To be fair, though, I’ve never heard of a drag queen pedophile. Actually, priests and pastors have captured more of the market for that particular abomination than anybody else. 

