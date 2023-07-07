Dear Editor,
Donald Trump is not the first shenanigan president in the history of democracy.
Not long after rule of law had been established by Solon in ancient Greece, a dashing young political mobster by the name of Pisistratus became the tyrant ruler of the land.
Pisistratus was thoroughly adept at political theater. While serving in the army, he wounded himself and claimed it was done by a rival political faction. He persuaded the legislature to provide him with an armed guard for protection. He then used his private army of “club-bearers” to storm the Acropolis and seize power. He was ousted and exiled for the first time a few years later.
He subsequently played out another scene of his reality TV-type showmanship by arriving in Athens on a chariot with a woman of great stature and beauty sitting beside him dressed in garb reserved for a goddess. Aristotle writes, “The inhabitants of the city, struck with awe, received him with adoration.”
Pisistratus subsequently disarmed the population of Athens by inviting them to a parade-festival where they had to deposit their arms in a particular place while he spoke. He then had his men remove the arms, after which he told them, writes Aristotle, that “he would himself for the future manage all the business of the state.”
His dictatorship included setting himself up as judge over the disputes of the people, enacting a steep sales tax on the produce of their farms, and discouraging participation in public affairs.
The people eventually exiled him a second time. They did not learn their lesson very well, however, as they subsequently established his two sons in power, and they behaved worse than he did.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.