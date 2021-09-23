Hello friends, family, and neighbors of Park County. My name is Ali Springer, I am the middle and high school art teacher as well as a graduate of South Park. I am writing to you today on behalf of a long overdue opportunity for our school and community: ballot measure 4B. What is 4B you ask? 4B is a Mill Levy Override which would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $5.15 a month and generate revenue that would go directly to our schools. With this money our school would have the chance to fund and increase educational opportunities for our students. As a former student turned teacher I have had the unique experience of not only growing up and being shaped by this community, but also the privilege of having an active role in growing and shaping our community. I have learned that doing well in school and doing well in life do not always go hand in hand. The potential to fund educational opportunities, like a vocational tech program, increase mental health support, as well as improve educational technology would better equip our students with essential knowledge that will allow them to be successful and skilled right out of high school. A yes on 4B could give our school the ability to create more diverse learning experiences that allow students more than two choices after high school: college or no college. 4B could ensure that doing well in school and doing well in life can go hand in hand and is an option for every student. Thank you in advance for your yes on 4B!
