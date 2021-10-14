Like other school districts in our state and across our nation, Park County Re-2 School District (PCSD) does its best to prepare students for life after high school. This letter is meant to emphasize the needs of those students who choose to pursue careers which require training and education other than college.
As an educator at PCSD, it’s been my experience that the majority of our students plan on attending community colleges and universities. While that is to be lauded, there are numerous students who prefer other avenues of developing and attaining productive lives.
At present, community college courses are accessible for students to co-enroll and gain college credit while still in high school. It is fantastic to see the needs of these students being met. Also, we’ve had South Park graduates accepted to “Ivy League” schools, top tier technical universities, and military academies that require senator endorsements.
However, in Fairplay, there are no vocational educational programs in place at the high school. Zero. Students who want to learn and gain experience in the trades industries are being left out.
The approval of 4B will help provide vocational opportunities for these students.
The big picture, we want our kids to grow and become contributing members of our community. This is an empty statement if we do not provide the means for all kids to do this. Programs that actively develop students’ interests and gain practical experience while providing a meaningful learning experience is the responsibility of the community, not just the school district.
“It takes a village”
Ron Reyes
Breckenridge
