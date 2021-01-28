As America seats Biden, a collective concern is felt amongst conservatives. Once their happy dance is over, I expect that Democrat voters will wake up to some sobering results. Basically, the election was a 50-50 race across America. There is no mandate for the agenda being pushed by the Left. We believe the liberal constituents are not the same as the hard Left. Of the voters who voted for Biden, the vast majority would endorse a moderate view of what should happen in the next couple years. Mr. Biden has already lost more than 5% of his supporters with a less than 50% approval rating, the first week. Millions attended Trump rallies, thousands rioted in blue cities and hundreds attended Biden rallies. Something just isn’t right.
President Trump is well known for “promises made, promises kept.” He promised to put America first, and he did. Among the many accomplishments, his policies gave us reduced taxes, expanded economy, energy independence, reduced Federal interference, past due payments from NATO, reduced the risk with North Korea, a more peaceful Middle East, stopped ISIS, kept America out of any new wars, got China virus vaccine in unbelievable time, made good trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada, controlled immigration, unemployment near “technical” full employment, rebuilt military, increased family income. I would challenge anyone to find any of these achievements as not being an America first prospect and benefiting all Americans. The Washington elite told President Trump that in no way could he fulfill his promises, but he did. Now we are back to the same Washington elite running the show.
President Biden has already targeted many of the achievements for reversal in Executive Orders using an excuse of being quick to act. If he is to be unifying and on the correct side of the issues, why not pass them through the Legislature? Candidate Biden promised a message of “unity” as his number one priority. That promise was empty: calling Trump supporters racists, domestic terrorists, white supremacists to be hunted and defeated, in the first hour. He sent troops to rejoin a war. He promised to create millions of jobs, then killed the Keystone Pipeline and rejoined Paris Accord and their estimated 3 million+ jobs. Candidate Biden promised day one, a $2,000 stimulus check. Now it’s $1,400, probably in March. He asked for masks for 100 days but couldn’t do it himself on day one. When bragging about backtracking to 100 million vaccines in 100 days, he said “c’mon man, I just got here.” The U.S. is vaccinating more than 1 million per day now. All in 48 hours. Not a good start.
Democrat leaders are poised to punish Conservatives with the next Impeachment, First and Second Amendment nullification, blacklisting Republicans, a Secret Police force, censorship of conservative media, Cancel Culture and more. Even the Park County Democrat Committee has heard the message and is demonizing non-Democrats. The Biden message is a whimper, when a loud voice would be needed to capture the attention of the zealots of the Left. Their strategy is one of intimidation to silence America. Why would a political party that “won” be so angry at opposition? Not a good start.
Very soon, we will have a State of the Union address from President Biden and I would expect some pretty eye-opening announcements. Best to sit down with a strong adult beverage while watching. I will not relish watching this, but we will need to. This is where America first sees what they bought with their votes and the promise of $2,000 payoff.
Locally, Colorado is under the control of the Democrats in all three branches. On their first day, the Democrats complained that the Republicans argued to open the Colorado economy. The leadership said it was not as important as what they wanted to do. Who do these folks work for? To his credit, Governor Polis has taken a cue from other more successful states and occasionally opened our economy a crack. We give him credit for watching and learning. That bit of “atta boy” is tempered by the report that Colorado is ninth in overall worst economic performance, something wrought by the party in charge. That’s the typical performance of “blue” states. The Space Command in Colorado Springs is in jeopardy, but not a word from the team players Neguse-Bennet. Not a good start.
Park County is looking at significant projected reductions in tax revenues for 2021 due to China virus and Gov. Polis shutdowns. Our Commissioners have excelled in managing the reduced 2020 revenues, ever changing China virus rules from Gov. Polis, floods of tourists, expanding broadband and internet connectivity. Thanks to our area voters, a new Attorney General for Judicial District 11 was elected on a law and order platform. Due to term limitations we have a terrific new commissioner in Amy Mitchell and representative in Ron Hanks. We have a great sitting Senator in Dick Hisey. They all are committed to our rural lifestyle and already are watching out for the interests of all Park County residents. A lot of work is yet to be done.
Republicans stand for limited government and individual responsibility. So where do we go from here?
Personal involvement with our legislators is important. I regularly email Rep. Neguse (D) and Sen. Bennett (D). Sen. Hickenlooper (D) hasn’t found the time to set up a direct line with Colorado. Their responses are pretty unremarkable, off topic and on the party line. Taking their email newsletters will give you an idea of what they think is important. Again, pretty unremarkable. If more Dems watched them more closely, they would probably throw them out of office. Rep. Lamborn has been a dynamo for Colorado. The more we do this, the louder our voice. Be respectful and to the point. Our local conservative legislators ask and recommend you contact them, they do listen. Donating time and money what you can is important. It can be as simple as calling, labelling and stamping mail or attending a rally. All local political committees have to raise their own operating funds. Buy a raffle ticket or attend the Lincoln Day Dinner. Write your newspapers or call radio shows with your opinion. This is how our democracy works, involvement at the local level. The clock is running on the midterms for Nov. 1, 2022. As individuals, we can feel pretty immaterial, I get it. We have a group, 75+ million strong comprised of individuals, to have your back. Of the 80 million Democrat voters, watch your government and learn how their decisions affect your personal lives and the lives of all Americans. It is OK to join the Conservatives. Even with the pandemic, most Americans agree their life is better than it was four years ago. At least they were given the opportunity to make it better. We should ask ourselves every day, now, “Will I have the opportunity to make my life better?” Join the effort to make America great again. It is not just a slogan, but a rally cry for America’s future.
We need to commit to taking America and Colorado back.
