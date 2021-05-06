Dear Editor,
Seems like some there’s some confusion already in an attempt for some plain speaking on gun reform. Technical gun jargon may be the root. The conversation below may have happened in the weeks following the Boulder massacre.
“Assault rifles should be banned,” expressed the concerned citizen.
“That was a pistol. Are you saying we should ban all pistols now?” retorted the gun enthusiast.
The conversation could go in various directions after this exchange. And I’m also guessing that the gun enthusiast will feel as though he proved his point. The concerned citizen will probably walk away a little confused and angry. I have personally come to the conclusion that gun jargon is nothing more than a silly diversion used by gun enthusiasts to avoid discussing more difficult issues.
I believe that when assault weapons are banned (it will happen at some point) there will be a team of firearm experts that will carefully classify the different weapons into appropriate categories. There’s not really any reason for average citizens to get involved at this level. Gun enthusiasts will have plenty of representation in Congress overseeing the sausage getting made.
And unfortunately, I don’t believe “low-power sporting rifles” will remain legal, unless you find a sporting endeavor to match with it. I could see an AR-15 coming in handy in a scenario with 25 rabid porcupines charging down a canyon wall. The caliber and number of bullets would be appropriate for this sport. From my perspective, the primary use of these sporting rifles has been for intimidation at statehouse rallies and mass shootings.
The conversation has to be reversed. Gun enthusiasts should be the ones justifying why it’s good for society that someone can buy an AR-15 and drive around until they find a use for it.
Mack Yaun
Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.