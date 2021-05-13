Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Thanks to Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, Colorado is moving toward 100% opening. Governor Polis offered counties their rights back. As of May 10, Park County suffered five deaths attributed to the corona virus. Park County ranked 43 of 64 statewide.
Yea! This dress rehearsal for the next lockdown was successful. We saw school closing, licensing revocations and threatened lost funding. What will be done in the next state emergency depends on the future of Colorado politics and their ability to sow fear.
Iowa, Texas, Mississippi, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Florida showed how responsible governance prevented the worst in death rates and deterioration of their states’ economy. Giving Governor Polis credit, he followed examples from those states and avoided increased damage to Colorado.
The Colorado economy fell no worse, but near the bottom at 41st. Undoubtedly, the recall effort did some good. If we could just keep the General Assembly from session.
The Colorado Constitution mandated only 120 consecutive days in this session. Our Democrat-led General Assembly intends to end at 180 days. While millions of dedicated, hard-working Coloradoans went to work every day, they stayed home but were paid.
In redistricting, Colorado will gain another representative for the U.S. House. Districts will be redrawn by the new Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions. These Commissions were created in an attempt to remedy our gerrymandered state created by the Democrat-run legislature in 2011. From the applicant pool it was whittled down to 50 Democrats, 50 Republicans and 50 unaffiliated folks. This writer was one of those 150. As we have seen, being unaffiliated does not insure that they are truly independent.
Two commissions were then chosen by legislators to comprise two each of the representative groups, for a total of six each. Our hope was that we’d have some rural representation on the commissions. We got three: Steamboat Springs, Trinidad and Aspen. Unfortunately, two are Democrats. The other nine are from the Front Range.
In 2011, Park County was split in two, Districts 2 and 5. From District 2 the Commission is represented by a Republican and a Democrat, both from the Front Range.
Newly-elected Rep. Neguse (D) did not recognize northern Park County as part of his District 2. He has rectified that in his second term.
District 5 included Colorado Springs and also several rural counties in their entirety. Rep. Lamborn accepted all as our representative. District 5 has one unaffiliated and one Republican in the new commission, both from the Springs.
While this commission is to be independent, ultimately fair and reasonable, citizens of the state are encouraged to suggest input. Park County (Bailey area) has been under the thumb of the Denver-Boulder Metro front range for too long.
The goal in gerrymandering is to split the voters up into less influential blocks, diluting the vote to give more or less weight for a desired outcome. In Colorado’s case, to securely elect more Democrats. Each district comprises 710,000 people, more or less. The portion of Park County sliced off and assigned to District 2 was approximately 8,000 people out of 16,000 (2010 census data). Four rural counties (including a section of “rural” Jeffco) were dissected in this manner. It took votes from District 5 and disenfranchised the rural populace.
Park County residents are encouraged to add their input into the redistricting process. How to do that? Sign up for email newsletters and updates at: colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us. The website states: “We encourage you to participate in redistricting in Colorado by providing written comment about your communities of interest, testifying at public hearings, or drawing your own maps.” Information on how and where is expected through this channel of communications.
Some fun facts to know and share
Governor Polis confirmed he would veto a Democrat-initiated climate change bill allowing “dictatorial” authority to Air Quality Control Commission. The plan was to cut greenhouse gases to combat climate change (AP 4/28/21).
The General Assembly decided to postpone indefinitely a Republican effort (SB21-005) to exempt small businesses for Public Health order closures (such as in the next emergency) even though the WalMarts of the world can stay open. It keeps the power with the state to choose winners and losers. In effect, close Park County businesses but keep the big city stores open. It’s a powerful incentive to toe the line.
The General Assembly, in our short session, found time to debate and pass HB21-1102 which dictated to pet stores how they must operate in offering pets to potential buyers. The key change is store owners must post the offered price. Thankfully, one of the most important problems plaguing America is no longer a problem for Colorado. LOL.
President Biden’s State of the Union speech was watched by estimated 7.7% of U.S. population, but only 85% thought it was good (MSNBC). That’s only 6.5% of America.
