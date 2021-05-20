Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Weeks ago, this writer suggested that the Perspective writers air out their beliefs in what was called a platform. The intent was to draw out considered opinions on important current events. It basically didn’t happen and we called it a draw as a gesture of unity. We will still call out against untruthful reporting, name calling and disparaging remarks.
Although fascinated by the movie review, we were more concerned about quoting a review from a neurological researcher doing studies on American political party members. In quoting Scientific American, remember that the writers doing research, for the most part, depend on government grants for their livelihoods.
These grants are more generous through a Democrat-run Legislature. Writing a derogatory report about the state of mind of Republicans is self-serving and repugnant. No doubt they’ll next review the different intellectual capabilities of the races too.
As the goalpost would always be changing, readers may still be confused about the positions of the unaffiliated. This writer is. Answers are not forthcoming, but it’s important to look at the weakness in their given argument. I understand voting the “candidate, not the party.” Each party and certainly each candidate has differences of opinion on most every topic.
The problem lies in that Coloradoans are allowed to vote just once and for one candidate. Apparently, it is different in some states. Choosing a single candidate means that the candidate having the most points in their favor to sway the unaffiliated.
Sort of sounds like backing a party. In every election, unprincipled politicians offer the most promises to the most voters, without any history of backing up that promise, without a plan nor intention to back them up. Believing them sounds naïve. That got us Biden/Harris.
With President Trump, the Republican Party was the party of “promises made, promises kept.” Our political system is intentionally set up for a negotiated policy between parties. Our Colorado General Assembly, Governor’s office and even the courts are held by the liberal left. They won more elections, so they are in charge.
Governor Polis is reacting, however, to the overreach and backing off on some of the worst legislation. Examples are supporting tax reductions and a veto on climate change legislation. Introduced Republican-led legislation is tabled indefinitely without the possibility to engage in honest discussion.
If the Independent wants to change the hearts and minds of the opposition, the Colorado General Assembly is a good place to start. Conservative bills dealing with anti-discrimination, responsible spending and parental rights are being disregarded in favor of restricting the rights of Coloradoans, increasing taxes disguised as “fees” and petty micro-managing the State.
Actions of politicians speak louder than their words, and especially their promises. Colorado elected officials take an oath to support and defend our Federal and State Constitutions but many take it only as a suggestion. They continually pass laws that would never survive a Constitutional challenge, because they can.
A key reason that liberal Colorado embraced the idea of an official “unaffiliated” designation is to allow them to vote in the primary elections. The unaffiliated had chosen to not participate. Now they can vote for their favorite candidate, or get the alternate chance to vote against the other party’s strongest candidate.
There is something divisive and un-American about that. We are not against the unaffiliated and respect the right to be so. By not speaking up and defending their policies and decisions, the Democrats are fast becoming not relevant.
At the end of the day, we all have the right to vote our conscience. Often voters consider what is good for them. Strictly from a personal perspective, what is good for America should take precedence.
The Republican Party is one of inclusion, not division. Compared to the Democrats, Conservatives are solidly principled and we believe in the goodness of America. While not perfect, it is the best the world has ever seen.
More fun facts to know and share: Remember when President Trump was derided for proudly adding his signature to Stimulus Checks in 2020? They said he couldn’t resist taking credit? When President Biden mailed 80.1 million letters to the Americans receiving ARP, touting his importance, nothing was said.
The green president, in this mailing, killed an estimated 44,050 trees, cost the American taxpayer nearly $69 million and generated nearly 2000 tons of trash. That’s a victory lap to be proud of.
We reported on the effort to rein in Big Tech. Florida and Texas are in process of passing legislation which would allow shut down users to sue Big Tech for damages. Think Trump-Florida. A victory for Free Speech. Let’s push for Colorado to do the same.
Have you noticed there are no celebrations of any Pres ident Biden actions over the last several months? Not fun, but very serious.
