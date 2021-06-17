Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
June’s been amazing. Democrats continue to become less relevant, overreaching on more and more issues. Their caucus is in chaos, leading to desperation as Conservative policies, demonized by Democrats, are proving to be constitutional and productive policy.
Nothing is working for Democrats. Consider these points:
States are revolting against paying workers to stay home while employers beg for workers. Colorado’s “Jump Start” program incentivizes workers with $1200 to step off welfare. Democrat legislators in Colorado jumped ship to quash SB21-062 written by Democrat legislators. It would have restricted law enforcement from jailing possible criminals or mandating bail and to issue only a ticket, making Colorado less safe.
A Federal judge overturned the California assault rifle ban as unconstitutional. Reasoning these firearms are just firearms, not a military style weapons of war and the ban put citizens in harm’s way, not the other way around.
Key Democrats vowed to resist HR1/SR1 “For the People” voting act, as not only bad governance but a serious overreach against States’ rights.
They are making the same vow against ending the filibuster. It would temporarily change the rules for the majority when they can’t get their way in their sandbox.
Biden (Mr. Unity) tried to fool us by offering to negotiate a more responsible and realistic infrastructure program. He bailed. Moderate Democrats are resisting what Progressives want as they negotiate their own smaller infrastructure specific bill, concentrating on real infrastructure and not a salad bowl of new greens and domestic handouts. A.O.C. ia interfering by not supporting it. (The Hill 6/11).
VP Harris headed to Central America to re-instate some of the Trump era programs. She told Guatemalans “Do not come ... you will be turned back.” President Giammattei dismissed President Biden’s policies as root causes. Guatemalans told her to leave and fix U.S. problems. She embarrassed herself and the U.S. by, unbelievably, calling it a successful visit. Her first audition on the international stage, a failure.
Biden requested $1.2B for “militarizing” the border (Slate 6/10). Just build the wall like Texas is going to do. The Supreme Court ruled that illegally coming to the U.S. does not qualify anyone for guaranteed citizenship, ruling unanimously 9-0.
The Democrats are trying to figure a way around SCOTUS, disrespecting our third branch. President Biden signaled that he no longer demands the destructive increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate and maintains the Trump 2017 reduction (WSJ 6/3). His plan for a minimum 15% Global Corporate tax was met with skepticism. Certain G7 countries are rejecting interference. Their lower tax policies work in attracting commercial growth. He is asking them to lower their standards, by increasing their tax rates and help buoy up Biden. Historically he’s on the wrong side of international decisions.
Trump, back on leadership center stage by calling out Dr. Fauci’s duplicity, verifying Wuhan source and setting the bar for reparations from China at $10T. Biden must up the ante against China or see how much he owes China for the family favors they apparently received.
A Zogby Poll (6/10) speculated that likely voters back Second Amendment rights and the right to conceal carry 63% to 29%.
A Federal Judge suspended ARP farmer relief program based on skin color. Parents are fighting back against Critical Race Theory and wokism.
The point of all this is plain. After the euphoria of winning the White House and both chambers of Congress, the out-in-left-field policies will not fly under responsible scrutiny. Will this make the Democrats and their independent followers crazy? Sure. They’re already lined up against key Democrats to condemn them and call for their replacement. They say, agree with us or you will be destroyed.
June is looking to be a watershed month heading toward the 2022 elections, about 500 days away. America is being pulled back from the brink. It is gratifying to know that Conservative policies work but more so when the left adopts them to benefit America, even if they call it their idea. We’re OK with that.
This is when the left will bare their teeth and threaten with demands for compliance to show the world how tough they can be. But it is in the secret ballot and voting booth where they can support American values and proven conservative leadership. They don’t have to support conservatives openly if that makes them feel better. That’s OK, too.
In this writer’s personal opinion, as the Democrats spin their wheels on their Jan. 6 project, one wonders why. Still trying to litigate the failure of the second Trump impeachment? Hoping they’ll find he actually did have something to do with it, and they’ll be vindicated? Adjudicate those arrested. The big lie ... of course the election was tainted. Trump can still run either way and I trust he will. There’s way more yet to do. Thanks for asking.
