“Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.” Ronald Reagan.
As we near the end of the Colorado Legislative session for this 73rd General Session on May 11th, 2022, we are reminded of the fact that Colorado must maintain a balanced budget each year, meaning that spending may not exceed the amount of tax and fee revenue that the state collects or saves. In other words, unlike the federal government, the state cannot run a deficit. The House recently introduced the “Long Bill,” which is the final appropriations for all fiscal notes and funding.
The long bill pays the expenses of the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Departments of the State of Colorado, and of its agencies and institutions for each fiscal year. This bill also covers 23 Operating Agency Budgets, including the new Early Childhood Department, two Capital Construction funds and seven Add-Ons. Each bill that is passed has a fiscal note attached and then is sent to appropriations to be included in the funding.
In a 9 News article they say while state lawmakers work to finalize the state budget, they also work to take into account the quarterly economic reports they receive. The report is presented to the state’s Joint Budget Committee, and is put together by state analysts with the Colorado Legislative Council staff. Analysts believe that the inflationary pressures have been driven by four main factors in recent months, including higher global demand for goods, supply chain disruptions, higher energy prices and the war in Ukraine elevating the risk of recession. “After remaining below the national average for all of 2021, Colorado’s inflation rate exceeded the national rate in January 2022. In 2022, nationally, inflation for consumers is expected to rise by 7.1% and 3.9% in 2023.”
There are still bills that are working their way through the process and many initiatives that we might end up voting on in November.
The Colorado State Income Tax Rate Reduction Initiative is on the November 8th ballot as an initiated state statute. If it passes, the state income tax rate decreases from 4.55% to 4.4%. There are also a few property tax initiatives that might end up on the ballot.
House Bill 22-1168 allows local education providers, upon entering into an agreement with an individual or entity that offers hunter education courses certified by the Division of Parks and Wildlife, to provide a hunter education course to all seventh graders. Interesting that included in this bill is a provision that a parent or legal guardian must provide permission for a student to participate in any hands-on activities that are offered as part of the course.
Has any of the new legislation actually helped Colorado citizens? According to a new analysis by Leeds Business Confidence Index which says that nearly half (46%) of businesses will increase prices or pass costs to consumers because of inflation. The Common Sense Institute says that the average Colorado household spent a combined $2,902 more on food, housing, transportation, medical care, recreation, and education in past 12 months than in 2020. Together, these items account for just under 80% of a household’s total expenditures. Energy and transportation costs grew the fastest in the past 12 months, at 24.9% and 21.1% respectively. While both categories declined in 2020, the rebound goes well beyond any loss in the prior year. Over the past two decades, the cost of higher education, housing, medical care and gasoline have all outpaced wage growth. Denver-metro area inflation in the past 12 months was 7.9%, or more than 2.7 times higher than the average inflation of 2.85% between 2010 and 2019.
Park County has had repercussions from this rise in inflation. The project to fix the Fairplay Intersection at Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 285 has once again been postponed. This time it is due to the rising costs of materials. The cost now is 30% higher than estimated so they must go out for a new bid. Deck Concrete is approaching $2,000 per cubic yard, asphalt is 40% higher and fuel costs are at least 80% higher. This is a project that started over 5 years ago, and it looks like we will need to wait a little longer.
Other bills of interest are:
HB22-1301 could lower the tax rate by 25% for commercial greenhouses larger than 1,000 sf that are growing food for human or animal consumption. This would help provide food and save water.
HB22-1051 will extend a tax credit and add $5 million more for developers of low-income housing. Of course we would have to have a developer willing to work here, which has been a large problem for Park County. It is a bi-partisan bill.
All in all, not much good news for us.
“The taxpayer: that’s someone who works for the federal government, but doesn’t have to take a civil service examination.” –Ronald Reagan
