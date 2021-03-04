Dear Editor,
For the past four years, I’ve been taking care of my husband, Gerald Adamo, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In the last few months, he was also diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
Caring for a terminally ill family member is really tough, it’s draining emotionally and physically. I often felt I was struggling in isolation. However, six months ago I was finally able to ask for the help I needed, and I’m so grateful that I did. I feel truly fortunate for the support I received.
My husband served in the Navy during Vietnam, so I contacted the VA office in Golden. They told me that while we qualified for Respite Care, we were too far away because we lived in Park County. They suggested I reach out to Vets In Charge at the Independence Center in Colorado Springs. Through their assistance, I was able to hire a Certified Nursing Assistant for twenty hours a week, using a monthly stipend. I couldn’t have afforded the care otherwise. Both he and my VA coach were so wonderful. They’re more than professionals, they’re friends.
When the Lymphoma diagnosis came in, we gathered the family and unanimously decided that it was better to pursue hospice. We wanted to make him comfortable, rather than pursue a treatment that would only prolong his suffering. Nothing about that choice was easy, but Mt. Evans Hospice in Evergreen made it easier. I cannot say enough good things about them, they are angels. They were truly a saving grace for us. They provided staff, medical supplies, and resources, and medicare paid for it all. Most importantly, however, they gave us compassion and dignity. With their support, my husband was able to pass away in his own home, surrounded by friends and family.
To everyone out there caring for a loved one, know that there is help out there. You’re not alone.
Tammy Adamo
Bailey
