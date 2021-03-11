Dear Editor,
What is being preserved in Hartsel, the sun?
On March 2, the residents of Park County and its three commissioners met with Adani Group. The four-hour hearing regarded Adani’s 1041 wildlife permit application and ended without decision. If approved, the multibillion-dollar company moves closer to developing in Hartsel. There, the South Park Solar Preserve will be constructed, fencing over 450 acres with seven-foot-high walls sheathed in tarps. The “preserve” will be Colorado’s largest solar power plant.
Adani plays strategic word games to cast the development in a positive light. The naming of this project is curious. Labeling the Hartsel project a “preserve” masks their genuine nature: The energy giant owns one of the world’s largest coal mines.
Yahoo! News reports the Carmichael mine “will emit more greenhouse gases than 52 nations.” Ten years in the making, Adani expects to begin shipping coal this year. Coal exports will skim Australia’s Great Barrier Reef to supply Asian markets with fossil fuels.
Meanwhile in Hartsel, Adani claims to be green. Adani’s representative, Mr. Dus, pleaded with the audience about carbon emissions and how global warming kills wildlife. Thus, he reasoned, the 1041 permit should be approved because solar prevents wildfires. But Mr. Dus was dishonest about Adani’s own carbon emissions.
Mr. Dus cleverly phrased the purpose for a seven-foot-tall fence. Using climate change as a threat to justify displacing local pronghorn, keeping the animals out of hundreds of acres of habitat, precisely where the herd shelters in winter. The fence will preserve solar panels, not wildlife.
Is Adani’s environmentalism genuine? No. Their existence significantly impacts wildlife globally and locally. This mega polluter charades to manipulate emotions. If Adani wants to build a preserve in Hartsel they should stop the attempted eviction of our pronghorn.
Cody Lefever
Alma
