As we enter this holiday season, knowing that inflation is high and costs of goods, services and food have risen to record numbers, please remember that this is a season of giving. “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” Calvin Coolidge
Although Christmas has been the most widely celebrated holiday in the United States for decades, the US is more diverse than it’s ever been before, so not everyone celebrates Christmas. Some people get a Christmas tree, but don’t have any traditions associated with Christianity. And plenty of people who live in the US have a different religious tradition, or no religious tradition at all. America is one of the most generous countries in the world. According to the 2017 CAF World Giving Index, the US ranks fifth globally in charitable participation and giving, and in 2017, donations reached a new height of $390.05 billion.
James Madison, known as the father of the Constitution, was adamant in his belief of religious freedom and emphasized that “religion was a matter of individual conscience and could not be directed by the government in any way.” He also stated:
...Freedom arises from the multiplicity of sects, which pervades America and which is the best and only security for religious liberty in any society. For where there is such a variety of sects, there cannot be a majority of any one sect to oppress and persecute the rest. [James Madison, spoken at the Virginia convention on ratifying the Constitution, June 1778]
The religion, then, of every man must be left to the conviction and conscience of every man: and that it is the right of every man to exercise it as these may dictate. [James Madison, Memorial and Remonstrance to the Assembly of Virginia]
Whether or not you and your families celebrate Christmas, this is a time to reach out and help those in need. Some people need food, warm clothing, fuel, or other essentials. Children look forward to the holiday and need to know that we as a community will help them enjoy the day. There are many ways to help here in Park County: Giving trees (angel trees) pick an ornament and fulfill the wish or purchase a gift card; donate to an organization such as Lifebridge or other food pantries to help provide firewood, or food baskets; donate to the many toy drives; or donate your time to ring the bell for the Salvation Army.
Ronald Reagan said: “Christmas is a holiday that we celebrate not as individuals nor as a nation but as a human family. It is found throughout the year whenever faith overcomes doubt, hope conquers despair, and love triumphs over hate. It is present when men of any creed bring love and understanding to the hearts of their fellow man. The feeling is seen in the wondrous faces of children and in the hopeful eyes of the aged. It overflows the hearts of cheerful givers and their souls.”
Now on to the news. A critical issue in all of Colorado is affordable housing. According to the Denver Post, Proposition 123 was billed as a historic attempt to support affordable housing in the state. It promised hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding for a variety of housing and homeless prevention efforts, available to any local government that agreed to a few key conditions. It passed by only 5 percentage points Several local government officials and their representatives told the Denver Post they supported the measure But now that it’s passed, they’re raising concerns about requirements governing faster approval processes, consistent affordable housing growth and income requirements in a state with varying economic conditions.
The money — one-tenth of a percent of income tax revenue, projected to be nearly $300 million from 2023 onward — is a “huge step” in Colorado’s fight for housing affordability, said Kinsey Hasstedt of the housing nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners. The money can be used for a variety of efforts, including land banking for future developments; funding for new affordable units; financial help for first-time homeowners; and replacing traditional banks with an organization that gives returns back to tenants.
So now comes the dreaded ‘Rule Making’. State legislators are wary of messing with it because it was proposed and passed by the voters. Some of the concerns are just in need of clarity, but some, according to the Denver Post, get at the heart of the measure. To ensure the money is used to support affordable housing, it requires that any participating governments grow their affordable housing stock by 3% every year over a three-year period. It also requires that the approval process for certain housing developments be fast-tracked, to 90 days.
Both of these are doable, just not as a “one size fits all.” The 3% growth for Denver would mean thousands of housing units, but for Park County that could work. On the other hand, fast tracking will be harder for rural small entities but not so hard for larger counties or municipalities. Local governments will have to opt into the program. The other concern is that the measure is also tied to the Area Median Income (AMI), which historically has hurt rural resort communities and will need to be looked at during the rule making. This proposition will require local governments that opt in to change how they have been doing business. It becomes in effect Jan. 1, and money will be available starting July 2023, so we will see.
