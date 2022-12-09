As we enter this holiday season, knowing that inflation is high and costs of goods, services and food have risen to record numbers, please remember that this is a season of giving. “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” Calvin Coolidge 

Although Christmas has been the most widely celebrated holiday in the United States for decades, the US is more diverse than it’s ever been before, so not everyone celebrates Christmas. Some people get a Christmas tree, but don’t have any traditions associated with Christianity. And plenty of people who live in the US have a different religious tradition, or no religious tradition at all. America is one of the most generous countries in the world. According to the 2017 CAF World Giving Index, the US ranks fifth globally in charitable participation and giving, and in 2017, donations reached a new height of $390.05 billion.

