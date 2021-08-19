A SHARED AMERICAN REALITY
After five weeks touring the west with my husband, I returned home to find there really was no need to catch up on the news--the “news” hadn’t changed. The bipartisan infrastructure bill was still in process; Republicans were still refusing to admit to the serious nature of the January 6 Capitol Riot and their part in it; Texas legislators were still battling over a bill to restrict voting practices; the furor over Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal had not diminished; Southern governors continued to ban mask mandates as the Covid Delta variant overwhelmed Mississippi hospital ICUs; AND former President Trump was still planning to take back the Oval Office.
These were the stories reported in the news sources I follow. I also read the various Perspectives in the Fairplay Flume, to see what my neighbors were thinking. I couldn’t understand why two Republican Perspectives talked about Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” and CRT--Critical Race Theory. Neither contributor had read Kendi’s book or studied CRT--it’s part of graduate level curriculums at some universities. If I’d watched Fox News Channel, I would have realized why Kendi and CRT were part of the Flume Republican Perspectives--they were both mentioned on Tucker Carlson’s show.
Carlson is now the number one Cable News commentator. In an August 2/9 issue of Time Magazine, Charlotte Alter describes Carlson as “”the top general in the war against Americans’ sense of shared reality. He throws kerosene on the controversies that divide the nation.” Apparently our Park County Republican Perspective commentators follow Carlson, share his material. I have read Kendi’s books. The main idea in “How to be an Antiracist” is: go beyond just identifying racism in any situation. Go behind the action or system, call it out, explore why the racism exists and try to change or remedy it. Sounds like a worthwhile suggestion, not something worth denigration from Tucker Carlson.
Critical Race Theory explores “alternative” historical perspectives--history told by the disenfranchised Native Americans; history told by descendants of slaves, or African Americans who fought to vote or eat at “white” lunch counters during the Jim Crow era; history told by Chinese Americans whose forebears built the Trans-Continental Railroad. It is said that history is written by the victors. Our public school curricula have, for too long, followed this maxim. Multi-cultural explorations of the past have value in every basic education program, and these ideas entered mainstream public school textbooks years ago. But now Carlson calls these varied perspectives out as the dreaded “CRT”. Broader historical views engender valuable contributions to discourse, to understanding--not something needing Carlson’s kerosene. Why are you listening to him--and sharing his nonsense?
It’s easier to use “dog whistle” bites like Ibram X. Kendi (hmmm, what does that name imply??) and CRT. But instead we need to “do our research”, actually read into various reportings in the news, to understand each other and what’s happening in our world. But who has time to research, and what sources can you trust?
We no longer have a world outlined in 20 minutes by Walter Cronkite each evening. Right wing pundits have been excoriating his “mainstream media” for years, and now up to 40% of Americans actually believe our government is run by an evil cabal that abuses children. Thanks QAnon. Thanks social media. Thanks internet. Have you fact-checked that cabal? Yes, Americans are losing their shared sense of reality.
This all starts with a lie. Maybe the lie that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, so he was not a legitimate president. Or the Big Lie: that former President Trump actually won the 2020 election hugely, Biden is not a legitimate president, and Trump will be returned to the White House on August 13th. MyPillow’s Mike Lindell stated, as he referred to his “absolute proof” of Trump’s election win at his cyber symposium last week, “CNN, you’ve got to start reporting this stuff nd quit fact-checking!”
Stephen Colbert joking invented the word “truthiness” in 2006 on his Comedy Central satirical right wing show, defined as ”truth that comes from the gut, not books.” Webster liked it so much, they defined it in their dictionary as “the quality of seeming or being felt to be true, even if not necessarily true.“ Kellyanne Conway added “alternative facts” to the lexicon when she defended exaggerated assertions about the size of Trump’s inauguration attendance. And now Mike Lindell tells “a trusted news source” to quit fact-checking.
Rather we should quit distrusting the main media news sources--they fact check, they bust each other when stories aren’t verifiable or adequately sourced. Professional journalists put a check on rumor, gossip, sensationalism--the lifeblood (or kerosene) of social media. Look to the main networks and PBS; read reputable magazines and newspapers; and fact-check for yourself--try Politifact, Factcheck.org, Washington Post Fact Checker, Snopes. We can rediscover a shared American reality if we just abandon “truthiness” and start checking the facts!
