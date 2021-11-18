Finally, it actually IS infrastructure week! The last Republican administration announced “Infrastructure Week” over 200 times, and never managed to move a bill through Congress. Even though Trump enjoyed control of both houses for two years, his party failed to produce any relief or repair for our long-ignored roads, bridges and other foundational supports for our growing economy. Yet last week, after a couple months of deliberation in the House and Senate, President Joe Biden and the Democrats passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.
This compromise bill was introduced by a bipartisan Senate committee; members pared down and divided Biden’s broader infrastructure plan in ways to make its passage more palatable to Senators from both sides of the aisle. Since its Senate approval in August, the bipartisan bill has stalled in the House due to negotiations over the rest of the Biden agenda package--the Build Back Better plan. This second “soft infrastructure” bill addresses child care, universal Pre-Kindergarten, child tax credits, paid family leave, climate mitigation, and other supports for Americans and their families. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) called it the “Biggest pro-child bill in history--it will be to children what Social Security has been to seniors”. The Progressive Democratic Caucus insisted that the passage of the bipartisan bill be coupled to the passage of the BBB.
This is politics. Most of us love to eat sausage, but very few can bear to watch its creation! For this infrastructure bill, the media has kept us all too much in the loop as various Democratic House and Senate factions negotiated the contents and costs of the BBB. Senators Manchin and Sinema became household names, standing as gatekeepers to the BBB’s acceptance in their chamber. Finally President Biden secured passage by wresting individual commitments from Senators to support the BBB when it comes to a vote in the near future. The House Democrats then felt assured and they approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.
Thirteen House Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill, and now they are threatened by Trumpist members of their chamber. Rep. Paul Gozar (AZ) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) are two of the aggressors threatening violence and demanding these 13 colleagues be stripped of committee assignments--for voting for a bill supported by 19 Senate Republicans, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell included! Even legislation that will so demonstrably improve our economy and lifestyles cannot be supported by Republicans in Trump’s thrall. I don’t know why these Trumplicans continue to work against the interests of their constituents.
As Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package Monday, many Americans wonder how much of the President’s Build Back Better plan will survive its tour through the Senate. Some have accused Biden of abandoning his centrist positions to push this plan through for his Progressive Caucus. Yet if you listen to his 2020 campaign speeches, it’s apparent that he is following through on promises he made to the American people. Biden won the November election by over ten million votes, based on this BBB agenda.
The actual costs of the BBB are difficult to score until the Senate and House approve a final version. While the administration insists the BBB will be paid for, respected economist Stephanie Kelton (SUNY Stony Brook) suggests we not worry about increased debt, as debt increase does not cause inflation. In fact, she says, by injecting funds into our economy during the pandemic slow down, we actually managed the swiftest economic recovery of any advanced nation. She believes we are long overdue for the Biden agenda investment in our hard and soft infrastructure.
We will not know what parts of Biden’s BBB plan will be enacted or for how long (the proposed legislation is scheduled for the next 10years). But for now it’s time to acknowledge what this first infrastructure legislation, (planned “shovel ready” in two months), can do for us Colorado constituents--thank you Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress.
What’s in the bill for Colorado?
• $3.7 billion to improve highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
• $916 million over five years to improve Colorado public transportation.
• A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across Colorado, providing access to the at least 85,000 Coloradans who currently lack it.
• 1,282,000 (or 22% of) Coloradans will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
• $688 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
• $35 million over five years to protect against wildfires.
• $57 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state; the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
• $16 million to protect against cyberattacks.
• $432 million over five years to improve Colorado airports.
