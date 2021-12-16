Will Rogers, an American humorist of the early 20th century, said, “All politics is applesauce.” For a long time, I didn’t know what the hell that meant. Then, browsing through some H.L. Menken material, I learned the word applesauce in 1920s America meant nonsense.
In the Trump Era, our present time, all politics is applesauce. And, all things under the sun have become political. Even Christmas.
For instance, Tom Massie’s, the Republican Congressman from Kentucky, Christmas card this year shows him posing in front of a Christmas tree with his wife and five children, all smiling, all holding semi-automatic weapons. Not to be outdone, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her four sons similarly posed in front of their tree. However, her oldest son, wearing a Green Bay sweatshirt, isn’t smiling and appears to focus a deadly intent on the photographer.
I’m not sure what message those Christmas scenes are meant to send. I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people except commies and libtards who are warring against Christmas?
There is no war on Christmas. That’s just applesauce, and you know it.
Then there was Fox News. Some derelict allegedly lit Fox’s 50-foot-tall Christmas tree on fire the other day, and, boy howdy, the applesauce flowed with hysterical predictability. The premier talking heads communicated to their loyal flock that Jesus and America had been attacked. The Christmas tree—it was a wire frame with fir or pine boughs attached—represented everything America stands for and, by God, they weren’t going to take it lying down. They would rebuild, and God would again be in his heaven, and all would be right with the world. Jesus and America would triumph.
Some witty folks viewed the Fox News reporting of this event as Pine-Eleven, something we would never Fir-get, and Santifa was the responsible party.
The Trumplican majority on the Supreme Court bequeathed their Christmas greetings to all by continuing to dismantle a woman’s right to choose what occurs in her own body. Moreover, the Court’s majority dug their Roman Catholic heels in with the latest abortion-related cases, unsubtly advising Roe v. Wade’s end is near.
If you believe the Justices of the Supreme Court rule in a vacuum sans personal beliefs, you’ve had too much applesauce. There’s no mystery why conservative Roman Catholics have been appointed to the Supreme Court by Republican presidents. And it’s no secret why Roman Catholic Justices hold to originalism in their interpretation of the Constitution. Roman Catholicism is hierarchical and patriarchal, not unlike the Republican Party—elite-driven and male-dominated. The Constitution becomes holy scripture where periods and commas were divinely inspired.
Christmastime and applesauce. They do complement each other.
The two most observed Christian celebrations, Christmas and Easter, fall when pagans celebrated significant seasonal changes—the winter solstice and the spring equinox.
Neither a day nor month is mentioned in the Bible for the birth of Jesus. Some speculate December 25th was chosen in the fourth century because the church wanted to gently urge early Christians away from the pagan celebration of the winter solstice. On the other hand, December probably wasn’t the birth month at all. So when was Jesus really born? Who knows. Some speculate it was closer to September than December. Maybe it was on Father’s Day.
“We three kings of Orient are…” is another spoonful of applesauce, even though what manger scene would complete without them. The Maji are mentioned only in Matthew 2:1-12, but not how many. They weren’t kings, but likely astrologers called wise men, or maybe tourists who had lost their way. There is speculation, Maji did not visit the manger when Jesus was born but came when he was a growing child.
I know. If folks believe the Bible is the inspired word of God, then they also think I’m full of applesauce. That’s fine. There are also folks, Justices of the Supreme Court, who believe stare decisis is applesauce. They think that the only absolute truths embedded in the Constitution are derived from ouija board séances with spirits of dead men. Constitutional originalists believe men who lived in a time when bloodletting and forced purging would cure the sick of their ills are oracles of wisdom for modern-day America.
Myth and metaphor abound with impunity at Christmastime. It is a time when a child’s precious memories are made. And we shouldn’t stand in the way of those fanciful remembrances. As adults, though, shouldn’t we see it for what it is, and what it isn’t? That it’s not a fake Christmas tree outside a building in midtown Manhattan that some would have you believe represents everything America stands for, including Jesus Christ?
Christmastime for me is family time, whatever the makeup of one’s family happens to be. Hold the applesauce, though.
