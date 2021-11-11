Equity: the term when applied to the U.S. education system can evoke a visceral reaction. Whether it be an emotional response of fear, hope, anger, or confusion, if brought up the term “equity” will most certainly illicit a response based on one’s political affiliations.
From my perspective as an educator, the term equity evokes a call to action to move forward public education for all students.
When the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) was passed and signed by President George W. Bush in 2001, with the support of Ted Kennedy and George Miller joining their Republican colleagues, it was viewed as a conservative force using federal power to support the equity agenda.
Flash forward to 2021, with NCLB having ended in 2015 and President Obama’s Every Student Succeeds Act in place, Democrats are now calling to action a shift to view equity as a liberating force in the U.S. education system, rather than a conservative one.
Equity as liberation challenges us as citizens to truly ask, “What action must we take to have an equitable education system in the U.S.?”
The first step in answering that question requires an acknowledgement as citizens that the U.S. educational system does not serve all children well. And for all of us to thrive as a country, education needs to serve every child well. There is a societal suspicion surrounding equity in schools.
The belief is that if educators are intentionally supporting one group, that it in turn hurts the other group, that equity is a zero-sum game. However, when we look at examples of equity applied outside of the educational system we start to see that the exact opposite is true.
For example, what is known as the “curb-cut effect” provides an opportunity to see how equity for one disadvantaged group can positively impact the larger community in unforeseen ways.
In 1980, there were protests in Denver demanding curb cuts that included demonstrators in wheelchairs whacking at concrete curbs with sledgehammers. It wasn’t until 1990 that the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush and mandated access and accommodation for the disabled in all spaces open to the public.
The little dips in sidewalks that we often overlook in our day to day stemmed from disability activism and were intended to help people with wheelchairs gain access from the street to the sidewalk, but additionally provided access to people pushing strollers, rolling luggage, delivery services, and elderly populations. If curb-cut thinking is applied to equity in schools then we can create the conditions for every child to participate, prosper, and reach their full potential; this example of an equity-centered policy can provide a framework to see the measurable benefits that uplifting students least supported by the U.S. educational system can have for us all.
Unfortunately, roadblocks for educators to even begin thinking with the curb-cut mindset in U.S. schools have already taken root. In September 2021, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed the bill titled HB 3979 into law. The bill’s primary purpose is to regulate the curriculum and topics taught in state funded schools regarding U.S. History, specifically surrounding the U.S.’s history of slavery. Now what does this bill really do?
Let’s apply the implications of bill HB 3979 to Colorado Academic Standards in Social Studies. A listed Colorado Essential Skill in 5th grade is: “Identify and explain multiple perspectives when exploring events, ideas, issues in United States history.”
In Texas, an educator would not be able to accurately teach this Colorado Essential Skill related to the complex nature of slavery and its ripple effect throughout the founding of the U.S.
For example, founding fathers like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington are men who positively contributed to the establishment of the United States, but were also perpetuators of the oppressive systems of slavery by being active participants in owning slaves.
Teaching students to critically think about the different perspectives of historical figures in the context of when they lived does not teach children to hate themselves if they are white, but actually inspires them to embrace convictions of acceptance.
Equity liberation in schools ensures that each child has a curb-cut to their own educational pathway. In order to honor our collective humanity and understand the need for an equitable education system in the U.S. we must start with conversations at a local level about what is best for all children to thrive. How can you start this unified conversation in your community today?
