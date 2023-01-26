When the Founding Fathers drafted our Constitution, they had no idea there would be a “Big Tech” — or any concept of the immense power these companies would wield over our people — including the ability to crush and censor dissent, free speech, and a free press. U.S. Representative Ken Buck from Weld County has written a book, “CRUSHED: Big Tech’s War on Free Speech.” Buck exposes the bullying and predatory behavior we have seen. Not only by Big Tech but now we have seen it in Park County. The letters Steve Vincze and Gary Fisk and others have written attacking, bullying and trying to censor my dissent and free speech because I don’t agree with theirs is unconscionable for supposed “Constitutional Conservatives.” Why do we all have to be in lock step with the Outsiders in order to have the right to speak and disagree?
The First Amendment guarantees our right to free expression and free association. The 1st and 14th Amendments allow us to express information, ideas, and opinions. In the case of defamation – Private and public figures are able to sue someone for statements they have made with malice, which means knowing the statement was false or having a reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of the statement. Such as when the Assessor was falsely accused of Election Interference, or when Commissioner Elsner was accused of being under Federal Investigation for taking money from either the county or the state so that we could build a house in Belize, which we are not doing, and then smearing our names on social media? Hmmm, I wonder.
