Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Five years after Clinton’s loss, Democrats are still devastated. President Trump promised to Make America Great Again. His policies scared the daylights out of the Ds. They considered what would happen if successes provided proof that Conservative policies do work. It would drive home the facts by reminding minority communities that after decades of promises to uplift them, nothing happened.
In the Obama years, it was deflected as the “new normal” to fool the less informed. If the truth from years of neglect were to actually come to light, the minority communities might come to realize that they were being manipulated. Republicans made those communities a priority and affected them positively.
The left worked hard to destroy that progress with race-baiting. Good governance comes from negotiated policy, not divisiveness. The left studied “Rules for Radicals.” The politics of division, divide and conquer, was a key strategy.
We saw four years of that strategy and is still in practice now. Evidenced by blue states and, while I couldn’t say blue politicians encouraged demographic divisive behavior, they clearly looked the other way.
A year ago, Denver endured days of rioting, buildings boarded up and the Federal courthouse fenced off. Leaving the fencing for a full year kept the message alive in Colorado. With thousands of rioters in other cities destroying businesses, they blamed an incident in which the rioters probably couldn’t even name. It was an excuse to loot and burn.
There was no accountability, and in every case, only lip service given to quell the violence. It became a strategy to turn a presidential election.
Now that the election is over, the hundreds of riot nights during the summer were forgotten about as only simple protests. If we could just read another dozen articles about Jan. 6 and the Big Lie, perhaps we could all believe them too. It’s time to move on, as nothing will come of it. Nobody is going to concede.
For ratings, the media became the voice and soul of the Democratic Party. The party no longer thinks for itself and is becoming no longer relevant. They can’t back positions, they resort to character assassination and intimidation. As previously noted, the U.S. and Colorado legislatures hold most of the cards to exercise power. They can do no wrong, except to promote polices that are bankrupt in substance or petty in gravity.
So why is the left still so angry? Being hypocritical certainly would make one anxious but being not relevant would be depressing. More depressing is backing poor policies after pouring their heart and soul into them while seeing the fall out when implemented. Being angry precipitates aggressive behavior personally and in politics. It shows in Democrat actions.
Preparing for President Biden’s new underclass, we should be considering the effects. Migrants flowing across our southern border are not due to a humanitarian crises. Roughly, 70% of those that actually show up for their asylum hearing are denied (TRAC). They have no case.
The billions of dollars already earmarked to welcome them here will be nothing compared to the local costs as they settle into our communities. It’s typical of Democrat leaders to throw money at a problem hoping to solve it. It never, never turns out for them.
At the turn of the 20th century, similar migrations took place. It was a different time and place in our history. The country was expanding and the migrants were anxious to assimilate into the local culture. It still took many decades for them to fit in.
Of course, the left is claiming that systemic racism created their victimhood. Now they’ve added Asian and Jewish communities.
Under Biden policies, our economy is not likely to be expanding. Secretary Mayorka is still claiming the border is closed. He is playing the American population for fools. There is nothing wrong with legal and deliberate migration into the U.S., but it has become a crisis and it will be the migrants that suffer the most. We will all suffer, so why lie?
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said “The way to stop discriminating on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” By ginning up victimhood, undefined claims of systematic racism, overloading our society with migrants unable to care for themselves and dropping a load of tax money into pockets is setting the table for the next election. The Democrats can’t come up with smart, proven and effective long term policies so they are planning to buy their way in. Have courage to fight back.
“Fun Facts to know and tell” as written in The Flume March 28, 2021: all of us need to oppose Initiative 16 (P.A.U.S.E). Look up consumerresearch.org. They’re taking WOKE (Coke, Nike, American Airlines) businesses to task. Outstanding. Representative Neguse named another Post Office - one hard worker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.