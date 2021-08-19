Yesterday the BOCC in Park County voted on keeping the Dominion voting system in place in Park County. In my opinion, and several others who have contacted me all week in relation to this decision & leading up to the work session on this, this is an absolute mistake. Not only is it a mistake, if you listened to what Amy Mitchell, (our only Constituionalist Comissioner in my opinion and with her record of voting to prove it), had to say we should not be using a company that has corrupt machines impacting the integrity of our voting. Dominion is in national and state lawsuits as well as fraud in the voting machines being exposed on a weekly basis across this country. This issue was actually brought up to all comissioners in multiple emails since late January as well as in person in work sessions before this by our local group.
The biggest issue I see is that 2 of the comissioners are unable to objectively listen to the people of this county, they have severe concern over these machines that are so easily hacked and with this decision they are contiuning to compromise the iuntegrity of our votes in Park County. All infomration we had on Dominion was given to them to evelauate, they did not have to make this decision this week ( they even stated this) and they did in my opinion casue it’s easier. We could hand count ballots in 3 days. Also this has nothing to do with the county clerk, this is a verifed issue with Dominion and it must be put to a stop. Intergrity in voting is one of the most important things in this nation and this county. We must protect our votes!
Kimberly Gregory
Fairplay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.