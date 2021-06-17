Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
It was an honor representing Senate District 2 at the Capitol again this past session. Many bills were passed unanimously, many more in a true bipartisan manner, but unfortunately too many chiefly with one-party support. Here’s a quick look back at some of the stand out issues.
Money: we’ve never had so much of it. The fiscal year 2021-22 budget tops out at $34.1 billion. That doesn’t include the billions of federal stimulus money. Stimulus spending might feel a little better if it wasn’t borrowed from future generations.
Of the $34.1 billion about $14 billion sits in the general fund, which the legislature controls. That’s a sizable amount, but we seem to have a little trouble prioritizing. I’ll repeat my now-familiar refrain that roads and bridges didn’t receive anywhere near enough funding.
Speaking of transportation, SB-260, raising $5.3 billion in fees, was passed. You may recall this bill places fees on just about any activity that involves tires and a steering wheel. Some of it actually will go to roads and bridges. As was the case with this bill, pushing the implementation date out on bills that will hit your pocket book became a popular amendment as the reality of next year’s election hit home.
Criminal justice reform bills abounded; most passed and a couple were actually killed. I truly believe we need criminal justice reform, but it has to be done correctly. While I supported a few of these bills, most bill authors seemed to forget that for every criminal there are victims. Criminals’ rights should not trump victims’ rights.
Environmental justice was a popular theme this session, to the point that bills were beginning to look redundant. Some were short, a couple of pages, some more than 100 pages, but all seemed to have two main components, one stated, one not.
The stated component is minority groups are disproportionately impacted by environmental contamination. The unstated component is everyone in the state will pay more for utilities.
To the stated component: It’s a fact, the areas surrounding industrial sites that have air, water or soil contamination have high minority populations. For the purposes of these bills, it didn’t matter why they live there and we agree that all people deserve to have a comparably healthy environment regardless of where they live.
An unfortunate part of the most comprehensive of these bills is eligible minorities are listed; if your ethnicity is not on the list, this bill does nothing to help your situation. It perplexes me as to why an amendment extending that protection to everyone was rejected by the sponsors.
To the unstated component: Each of these bills is adding a regulatory cost that every Colorado consumer will pay for their energy. If there is a cost to the state we see a fiscal note; if the cost is to the citizens, there is no corresponding fiscal note.
It was good to be part of the process. Once again some of the biggest wins were making bad bills better and some of the most important votes were “no” votes.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capitol. There are lots of ways to stay in touch: Office phone: 303-866-4877, Mobile phone: 719-351-2121, Email: SenatorHisey@gmail.com, Twitter: @SenDennisHisey, Facebook: Senator Dennis Hisey.
