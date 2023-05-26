Facts: support for rational gun regulations is widespread across the country; America has a gun violence problem all out of proportion with what is seen in other developed countries; the overwhelming majority of Americans support the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and simply have different ideas about the degree of regulation that is sensible or necessary.

In the most recent legislative session, our state passed five bills involving gun laws.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.