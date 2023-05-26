Facts: support for rational gun regulations is widespread across the country; America has a gun violence problem all out of proportion with what is seen in other developed countries; the overwhelming majority of Americans support the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and simply have different ideas about the degree of regulation that is sensible or necessary.
In the most recent legislative session, our state passed five bills involving gun laws.
SB 170 Red flag law expansion. Judges have always had the power to remove guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. Red flag laws simply streamline the process of requesting that a judge issue such an order. This bill expands who can make such requests to include healthcare providers, mental health providers, DAs, and teachers. As these are all people in prime positions to identify at risk individuals, making the process include them seems eminently reasonable. Most Democrats and about half of Republicans support red flag laws.
SB 169 Minimum age of 21 for gun purchases (already the case for handguns). Young people are major perpetrators of gun violence and are major suicide risks. Even at 21, the human brain is far from fully developed, which we recognize in setting this to be the age for purchasing alcohol. Will this bill reduce gun violence? It’s hard to say… but it seems to offer promise with minimal invasion of rights. Worth trying, I think. (It does not limit possession of firearms by those under 21, just purchase.
HB 1219 Three-day waiting period after purchase before taking possession. There is objective evidence that a significant number of murders and suicides occur almost immediately after a gun purchase. A short “cooling off” period may reduce some of these, again with minimal invasion of rights.
SB 168 Eliminate special protections from lawsuits for gun/ammo manufacturers and sellers, implemented post-Columbine in 2000. This bill simply holds gun manufacturers to the same legal standards as all other companies. It is absurd they should be sheltered from product liability lawsuits that the maker of a lawnmower or ladder would have to deal with. This law isn’t even about guns, it’s about equal treatment of all business.
SB 279 Banning ghost guns. Ghost guns are those that are put together from individual, unserialized components (or even 3D printed). Law enforcement very much depends upon the ability to trace firearms that have been used in crimes. It is hard to see how anybody’s rights are being violated by requiring that firearms have serial numbers.
These kinds of non-confiscatory laws are broadly supported by about 80% of left-leaning voters, and by 40-60% of right-leaning voters, and therefore by a significant majority of Coloradans.
They may not dramatically impact our gun violence issues, but they are likely to offer some help, and at little more than minor inconvenience to a few gun owners. This is our legislators doing what they were elected to do.
But it also reveals a problem: these bills all passed with few Republican votes. Republican legislators are not doing a very good job representing their own voters… many of whom do support these kinds of laws. Democratic legislators did cast some NAY votes, and voted down an assault weapon ban in committee. Right now, Democratic legislators show more independence than Republican ones.
