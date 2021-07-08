Once in a blue moon, exceptionally conscientious, capable people come along with the capacity to transform a working environment or office setting such as the one here at The Flume.
You know the type. They are in the office as early or late as it takes to get the job done. They always conduct themselves in a professional manner regardless of workloads or stress levels.
When challenges arise, they meet them head-on and solve problems in a way that makes life easier for everyone around them. Their contributions are too numerous to count, their value to the team too impactful to quantify.
You probably know someone like that – and you certainly do if you know John Rankin, who has tirelessly served The Flume since 2006 in a variety of capacities.
In his role as office manager, John has been the proverbial glue that has held the office together. John has been the first face people have seen when they entered our building for many years; and as many could attest, nobody could have possibly done it better, or have been better suited for that role, than John.
Since well before my arrival at The Flume, John has also meticulously laid out the paper from front to back each week with an attention to detail that would humble most graphic artists. John is also an extremely talented writer and photographer and has authored about 175 hiking and outdoor recreation stories that have been longstanding hits with our readers.
That’s why, it is with a myriad of mixed emotions, that I am writing to inform friends of The Flume that John has decided to retire and to wish him a hardy farewell.
John, who is a lifelong resident of Bailey and a graduate of Platte Canyon High School, is opting for the warmer temperatures of southern Colorado, as well as some well deserved rest and relaxation.
John informed us of his plans some time ago and intended to begin his retirement in late spring of this year. But seeing that his presence was still very much needed, he selflessly held off on those plans until now. None of us were surprised that John stuck around longer than he intended to assist with the transition. That’s just typical of John, and squarely representative of his character.
While John’s work at The Flume will be sorely missed, it is his disposition, consistency and one-of-a-kind sense of humor that will be missed most of all. John is a gentleman the likes of which are all too rare in these times, and a loyal friend whose word is as good as gold.
These are the qualities that could never be replaced with John’s departure, and the lasting legacy he leaves as he begins a new and exciting chapter in his life.
So we wish you all the best of everything, John. The Flume, the people who make up the Flume team, and Flume subscribers are all better off today for your service to the paper. Enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunnier skies of Southern Colorado. Nobody is more deserving than you.
