I am writing to express my most sincere gratitude for the honor of being voted Best Elementary Teacher - East. I am extremely humbled by this award and only wish I could personally thank each and every single person who had any part in this most treasured gift. This truly means a lot to me as I love my job very much and consider it nothing short of a blessing to be able to do what I do every day. I work in an amazing District, with an amazing group of people who are equally as deserving of this award.
Katie Walters
