Sometimes it’s best just to shake your head, smile, and move on. What’s clearly charmingly absurd requires no discussion.
Take, for instance, John Lewis “Father” Dyer, the itinerant Methodist preacher who traipsed Mosquito Pass in the mid-19th century. His ministry focused on the un-godly yahoos in the mining camps dotting the Fairplay area. “I have thought dancing the most enticing of all evils,” he wrote, “the cause of separations and breaking up of families, and the starting point of almost all grades of sin for young and old.”
Shake the head, smile, and move on. (Dyer’s autobiography, “The Snowshoe Itinerant,” is worth the read.)
Then there’s commentary in last week’s Flume from so-called Republicans (Trumplicans is more like it). Yes, a shake of the head, a smile, but it’s hard to just move on.
Speciousness abounds in Republican circles these days. Here’s what he said: “Iowa, Mississippi, Texas, Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Florida showed how responsible governance prevented the worst in death rates and deterioration of their economies. Giving Governor Polis credit, he followed examples from those states and avoided increased damage to Colorado.”
Let’s look at those death rates. All those states, including Colorado, account for 112,703 COVID deaths. The percentage of fatalities among those states to total positive COVID cases shows Colorado with the lowest death rate at 1.24% and Nebraska with the highest at 2.08%. The rest of those “enlightened” states fall in between, with Mississippi the highest at 2.3%.
A Wallethub analysis of states most aggressive in limiting virus exposure ranks Colorado at 31. Each of the “enlightened” states ranked below that. Florida, for example, ranked 44, Nebraska 49. Thirty states were more aggressive at limiting exposures through governmental fiat than Colorado. Trumplicans don’t believe that, though, because Colorado just simply has to be the worst.
I know. COVID is only a bad case of the flu, yet the 2019-2020 flu season in the U.S. accounted for 22,000 deaths. There have been 581,573 COVID confirmed deaths in the U.S. So far.
The Republican commentary notes: “The Colorado economy fell no worse, but near the bottom at 41st. Undoubtedly the recall effort did some good …” I have no idea where this ranking comes from (I can’t find it). The mixed premises, though, “…no worse, but near the bottom…” is finagled to a conclusion the failed Polis recall effort was responsible for that. A specious tap dance if ever there was one.
The Republican commentator whines about Independent thought shared in The Flume leaning leftward. Atilla the Hun would lean leftward of Trumplicans. Independents are not neutral fence-sitters. They’re simply those who abjure the two-party political system — unaffiliated, if you will.
The Democratic perspective in last week’s Flume was well-written and thoughtful. It sought to liken the current us versus them mentality (a hallmark of the Trump era) to the lessons taught by the Spike Jonze film “Where the Wild Things Are.” The writer says we all need to calm down, refocus and stop pitting ourselves against each other.
I feel it. But listen, there’s no way in hell Trumplicans are gonna sit around the campfire and sing kumbaya with you. Their cult of personality is based on fear and loathing. As the Democratic view said, this is hard-wired, either genetic or learned or a bit of both.
Alan R. Fisher, Ph.D., wrote to the editor in the last edition of The Flume. He focused on guns, gun laws, the Second Amendment, the Founding Fathers and the NRA. He took issue with defining an AR-15 as a military-grade weapon. He apparently believes it’s not military-grade because the AR-15 is a semi-automatic weapon (without a bump stock).
Let me suggest “military-grade” is a term really popular with gun enthusiasts. If you dig down a bit, though, what the hell does it mean? Are military-grade weapons those which the military uses or has used? OK. if we go with that, we must add the Mossberg 500, the Colt/Remington 1911, the Glock 19, the Beretta M9, the Remington 700, and others because they were used by the military, ergo military-grade.
Fisher tells us the founding fathers did not restrict the kind of firearms folks could own to protect themselves from an oppressive government. He says, “For the government to limit how citizens can be armed against the selfsame government is absurd.”
Since Dr. Fisher mentioned the Heller decision, here’s what Justice Alito said in support of the majority ruling: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. From Blackstone through the 19th-century cases, commentators and courts routinely explained that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Oh, that charmingly absurd Sam Alito.
