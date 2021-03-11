Dear Editor,
Concerning the previous letter I posted about getting caregiving help in Park County, I would like to give a phone numbers as an actual reference:
For veterans or a spouse of a vet:
Veteran In Charge
The Independence center
729 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, Colo.
719-471-8181 extension 178
Our coach, and now personal friend, is Theresa White.
You will need to find a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) or home caregiver. VIC will help you pay for respite care among other help. When you and your loved one are reaching the end you can call Mount Evans Hospice Care, Evergreen, Colo., 303-674-6400. If you qualify and you’re ready to accept comfort care only, they will come in and provide anything from hospital beds to RN visits to emotional care for all of you.
One other resource most people don’t know about is the fire department list assist. They will come to your house and pick your loved one off the floor when you are unable to do it. It is a free service.
I hope some of this will prove helpful to other caregivers in Park County.
Tammy Adamo
Bailey
