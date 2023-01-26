I’ve lived in Burland Ranchettes for nearly 10 years now. I’ve seen commissioners come and go but they’ve always been out in public to meet and discuss issues with the people in their district. Park County according to the 2020 census has 17,390 residents. They have not officially broken-down stats by zip code, but they estimate that in the 80421 zip we have 11k-12k. There are two commissioner’s districts in the Bailey area, district 1 (Amy Mitchell) & District 2 (Dick Elsner.) Dick Elsner, everyone knows and respects him, he’s been at community events, meetings and fundraisers. Amy Mitchell has been vacant for any of those the past two years. She has been invited to many Chamber of Commerce meetings, community fundraisers, meetings dealing with the state of US 285. I was, personally, out a lot this election cycle & I showed her picture to thousands of people. Not one knew who she was; “I’ve heard the name, but I’ve never seen her.” A few people said she was at Bailey Day but only sat in Dave Wissel’s booth and did not talk to anyone. The largest part of her district is Burland and she’s never here. I feel that I’m back in Boston shouting taxation without representation. She’s never been a part of this community and could care less for it. That has been obvious for the last two years. It’s time to dump the tea on Amy Mitchell. No representation for us! Her constituents want someone to represent us!
William Bruner
