Dear Editor,
On behalf of Park County’s sexual assault survivors, PeaceWorks, Inc. must thank our state legislators who voted “yes” on Senate Bill 73 to eliminate the civil statute of limitations for sexual assault. PeaceWorks, Inc. is confident this survivor-centered policy will provide a path to healing for so many. Senator Dennis Hisey, Representative Ron Hanks, we thank you for taking the first step on the journey to expand access to the civil legal system for sexual assault survivors. Now we are counting on you to support Senate Bill 88, also known as the Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act.
Colorado has a decades-old, well-documented history of institutions covering up the sexual abuse of children in their care. That’s why we need the legislators from Park County to support, and vote “yes,” on the Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act.
In our experience, working in the anti-sexual violence movement, the trauma of institutional coverup is distinct from the trauma of sexual abuse. The PeaceWorks, Inc. team does everything we can to provide services; but some things, like healthcare and long-term mental health treatment, are beyond our purview. And these things cost money. Research shows that sexual abuse is extremely costly, averaging more than $151,000 per victim. It’s not fair that victims and tax payers are shouldering this financial burden.
Childhood sexual abuse survivors deserve to access the civil legal system and hold the institutions accountable who, at best, were complicit in the abuse and at worst, participatory in shielding serial sex offenders from accountability
I know Park County deserves better. Senator Hisey and Representative Hanks have already taken the first step to support civil statute of limitations reform by supporting Senate Bill 73. I hope to see them continue their dedication to survivors of Park County by voting “yes” on Senate Bill 88, too.
PeaceWorks, Inc.
Bailey
