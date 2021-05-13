Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
I had not intended to write more about police. However, after seeing more information related to the subject, I was compelled to do so for several reasons. First, I saw new information about the actions of police and the administration in Loveland, Colo. Secondly, I want to point out the problems with some press stories on fatal shootings by police. Finally, I want to point out a helpful letter from a police officer that suggest ways forward.
Loveland police incident
The Loveland police issue is the police action taken about a year ago against a frail 80-pound woman with dementia. The police use of force allegedly resulted in the woman having a fractured and dislocated shoulder along with other injuries. There are pictures that show her shoved to the ground with her hands behind her back. A video is also available.
“I think what is disturbing in the video is you see the officer kind of immediately treat her like enemy number one,” said Aya Gruber, a law professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. “It shows an utter lack of compassion and human feeling.” (From Channel 7 News)
The police defend themselves, saying that they cannot possibly have the training in dementia like in the medical profession. That is absolutely true. But good grief, why was the amount of force used necessary against a 80-year old woman? And there were three officers involved. Thankfully, they are no longer with the Loveland Police Department.
What was even more disturbing was the video that I saw on local news that purported showing police officers back in headquarters watching the video and laughing. This video went international: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56897186.
This is really disgusting. Police action in Loveland goes international – just look at the videos and decide for yourself if the action of the three officers was justified use of force against a frail woman.
The questions that I ask include:
1. Why did it take a law suit a year later for the police department to take action?
2. I understand that there was a change in the district attorney’s office since a year ago. Was that what instigated a thorough look at this police action?
In any event, the three police officers are no longer with the Loveland Police Department and the City of Loveland has started a Trust Commission including the police, and the case is being investigated by an independent organization (City of Fort Collins Police Services).
The press and the police
Clearly the press sometimes writes stories that are incomplete and do not show all sides of the story. One example regarding the police is how the press wrote about the 13-year-old boy shot to death in Chicago. The boy apparently was shooting at cars. This was not mentioned in at least some of the press accounts.
What do police themselves think needs to be changed?
There is an interesting letter from Police Officer Patrick Skinner entitled, “I am a cop, the Derek Chauvin verdict is a message for me and for my colleagues.” Key points from the letter to the Washington Post:
Systemic change is inseparable from individual change of police officers.
The Chauvin verdict is only one small step – the nation needs much more.
Officers need to take this personally that a personal change is needed in order to grow professionally.
Police need to slow down in their reactions and evaluate the seriousness of the situation.
“To change policing in America requires confronting issues of race, poverty, inequality” (direct quote from Police Officer Skinner’s letter).
Thoughts for the future
So where do we go from here? As I said last week, shake the hand of a policeman and thank him or her for their services, because most of it is admirable service in a very tough job. Beyond that there is a need for review of police protocols. And the thoughts about Police Officer Skinner are a good starting point.
Purpose of expressing my independent views
As I mentioned previously, I am totally independent of any party or organization. In my writings, I hope to convince other independents that neither party has all the answers and maybe, just maybe, I can sway individuals in each party that their party does not have all the right answers. I optimistically hope that these individuals work within their own party to make changes to their party’s position. Although I read all of the other perspectives, I do not respond directly to their comments.
