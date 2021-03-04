Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Since The Flume publishes both Republican and Democratic perspectives, the thought occurred to me that Independent perspectives should be published as well. I am truly independent since I am not a member of any organization but would like to become a member of an independent organization. My comments do not directly address views published in either of the aforementioned perspectives, but they may or may not address topics discussed in the those perspectives.
To Democrats: The Democratic Party needs to address the division between urban and rural voters. The red/blue coloring of the U.S. map identifies the issue. I do not believe that we need to be so divided between urban and rural, which causes a lot of divisiveness in this country. The country can do better.
To Republicans: The Republican Party needs to stop this nonsense that the election was a fraud. More than 60 courts and the Supreme Court did not support that claim, because of lack of evidence. The former Attorney General of the U.S. said there was no fraud. As you know William Barr was very, very close to the former president. Courageous Republicans in the State of Georgia followed the law and not the direction of Mr. Trump.
I simply can not understand how any honest person can say that there was any fraud when the courts did not support that contention. The Republican Party stands for states rights and yet seems focused on questioning the legal outcome of the states.
I will also remind you that Senator McConnell, who was Senate Majority Leader at the time, stated that President Trump was morally responsible for the riot in the U.S. Capitol.
People would not even have been in Washington had it not been for Trump saying come to Washington. He was, and will continue to, promote the big lie about the election being fraudulent.
To Democrats and Republicans: I do not like the proliferation of Executive Orders by any president. President Biden has had many in his first month. Former President Trump had many during his presidency, as did former President Obama.
It appears that each president is determined to overturn Executive Orders of his predecessor. This would not happen if Congress were doing its job.
To Democrats: This is not the time to go too big. The party needs to pay attention to deficit spending.
To Republicans: Whilst some concern for more socialist programs may be legitimate, there are some Republicans that do not even have a clue as to what socialism is and go so far as to think that we will soon be a communist country. Keep in mind that we have Social Security which was made the law of the land in the 1930s with overwhelming support of the Republican Party and Medicare that became law in the 1960s with the support of the majority of the Republican Party.
Caveat: I was and will always be a John McCain fan. I was stationed at CINCPac when the Senator’s father was a four-star admiral in command of the entire Pacific fleet. The admiral continued bombing Hanoi even when his son was a prisoner in Hanoi.
Take the time to read about Senator McCain’s five years of torture in prison. And then Trump says that he does not like people that are captured when he, himself, pulled strings to keep from serving. Which do you think is courageous?
