I’m a little late getting my Fair letter out, I apologize. On behalf of the Park County Fair Board I would like to thank Park County, the extension office, county commissioners, county employees, volunteers, businesses, agencies and individuals that made this year’s Fair such a great success. As I’ve stated in the past, I cannot express how important all of these groups are to the success and growth of the Fair.
I would also like to thank the Park County Fair Board and coordinator for their time and dedication to the Fair. I would like to congratulate our Board Member of the year, Adam Shirley, for all his time, effort and donations to the help the Fair prosper.
New additions to the Fair were lights for the new arena. Thanks to the county employees and volunteers who made this happen. The Jeff Meyers Memorial Barrel Race was 2 days instead of 1 day as in previous years. Thank you Mile Hi Barrel Race for a great event this year.
Also, thanks to everyone who made our roping night, night rodeos and junior rodeo such a success. Thank you Rawhide Rodeo for all your hard work and support.
Thanks you to all the parents and youngsters for all of their time and help in making the Fair what it has become.
It is so gratifying to see the community come together for a great event. As a board member, participant and community member, I have been fortunate enough to see the Fair grow over the past 60 years into what it is today. Our entire community should be proud of that achievement.
Johnny Green
President, Park County Fair Board
Due to an oversight at The Flume, the release of this letter was later than expected. The Flume regrets the delay.
