TI thought the passage of Park County ballot issue 1A would be a no-brainer. It proposed a 1% sales tax increase to enable the sheriff’s department to hire more deputies at a competitive wage, pursue training opportunities, upgrade equipment, and a host of other desperately needed enhancements.
Considering the God, guns, and guts character of most of Park County, I assumed it would pass. But, unfortunately, it didn’t, and I believe there are at least two reasons for that.
First, as always, there’s a chunk of troglodytes up here who won’t vote for a tax increase, whatever benefits it may have. Second, the bevy of conspiracists up here believed sales tax funding for the sheriff’s department was only a ploy for the commissioners to divert general fund monies already set aside for the sheriff’s department.
Certainly, the commissioners would fund their pet projects with general fund monies freed up by the sales tax. (A merry-go-round in South Park City, maybe?) The commissioners didn’t help dispel the conspiracy as they tap-danced around the issue by insisting they wouldn’t divert those dedicated monies, but future commissioners might.
There are folks up here who see conspiracies around every corner. Why not support the sheriff’s pressing needs now and deal later with future commissioners who might try to borrow from Peter to pay Paul? That seems logical to me. But, logic seldom finds a home with conspiracists. Many who voted against 1A effectively joined the leftmost Progressive’s call to defund the police.
Speaking of leftmost Progressives.
As a child, I dreamt of having a pony in my backyard. But, unfortunately, zoning laws precluded that from happening. That didn’t matter to me, though. I wanted a pony.
The 2018 mid-terms emboldened leftmost Progressives to believe their dreams could come true. I don’t think they considered, though, how much an asset Donald Trump was to them in that election cycle. Sure, Trump is the beloved golden calf of the right, occupying the center of a cult of personality not unlike Stalin, Mao, Kim Jong-un, and Ronal Reagan.
Trump’s boorishness, though, his anti-intellectualism, distaste for the rule of law, autocratic tendencies, and veiled and unveiled racism drove many folks to the polls not necessarily in support of leftmost progressive ideology, but because Trump was such a disturbing presence in the White House.
Trump’s ouster in 2020, once again, emboldened leftmost Progressives to flex their muscles with impunity. Their time had come, their dreams could be realized, and they could finally get their pony.
Otto Von Bismark said, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable...the art of the next best.” Bismark certainly wasn’t progressive—the Prussian elite generally weren’t—but his insight on politics was, or should be, at least at the back of any leftmost Progressive’s mind. From a modern American leftmost Progressive’s standpoint, though,
Bismark’s insight can be dismissed out of hand. Not because it isn’t true, but because Bismark was, well, Bismark. At times, the leftmost Progressive purity test excludes logic simply because it comes from a non-progressive source.
Progressives should be concerned about Trumplicans who believe Hungary is the template for reordering America’s democracy. Focusing all one’s energy on leftmost Progressive causes—you know what they are, and I’m not talking about climate change or voting rights—is misplaced energy that fails to see the forest for the trees. Progressive efforts right now should be focused on preserving our republic. The enemy is at the gates, and they are ravenous.
Speaking of Trumplicans. Kimberly Gregory popped up virtually again at the Park County Commission meeting of October 25th. Gregory is associated with the South Park Outsiders, who wanted to recall Commissioners Dick Elsner and Ray Douglas. When questions or comments were called for, she asked why no action had been taken on Commissioner Amy Mitchell’s draft resolution.
The draft proposed commissioners resolve not to enforce any vaccine mandate for Park County. Gregory said this should be done in “correlation” with what Baca County had done. (Of course, we should emulate Baca County. Baca County has a population of about 3,500 people, and it squats on the panhandle of Oklahoma. It’s kind of like Trumplicans who believe Hungary can show America the way to a more perfect union.)
Amy Mitchell’s response to Gregory’s question was heartfelt. She said she believes in unalienable rights and Natural Law, both of which supersede any mandate to do anything to your body for any reason.
I can only suggest Ms. Mitchell study the Founders’ views on Natural Law and inalienable rights. The Founders believed natural or inalienable rights could be subordinated when the common good was at stake. Like, oh, maybe a worldwide pandemic. And, I don’t think Thomas Aquinas or the Good Lord would have disagreed with them.
