Dear Editor,
The team at Crow Hill Insurance would like to convey our appreciation for the community for contributing to our 10th annual Shred-a-thon. The event was a tremendous success. We were able to raise over $2,300 in cash as well as many items for donation to The Blue Spruce Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Evergreen. Over 300 boxes of documents were shredded, alleviating the concern of identity theft from personal and sensitive documents. Everything was shredded on site and the paper will be recycled, which means this much less garbage ending up in a landfill. Crow Hill Insurance is sending a huge Thank-you to the community for participating and for its generosity. We look forward to seeing you next year.
Gail, Kathy, Annette, Cindy
Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.