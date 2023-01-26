Let’s talk about economics. Did you know that there are more jokes about economics than any other discipline? Even lawyers. Really… I found that out on the Internet, and the Internet is never wrong.
The First Law of Economics: For every economist, there exists an equal and opposite economist. The Second Law of Economics: They’re both wrong.
Ha! And a million more. Economists just don’t get any respect. But let us tread a little into these perilous waters with a couple of simple thought experiments.
You are at a meeting on the 30th floor of a downtown building. You pull a pen out of your pocket, and fail to notice that you also pulled out and dropped a dollar bill. After the meeting, in the building lobby, you notice that the money is missing. Unfortunately, the elevators have just broken down. Would you walk up 30 flights of stairs to recover your dollar? What if it were $20? Maybe $100? We all have some amount where we would decide it was worth the effort. Heck, the homeless guy begging outside the building might walk up 100 floors for a dollar. How much money do you think that Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk would have to drop before they hiked back up for it? (And no… they don’t get to send their personal assistants!) Economists have a term they use for this: the utility of money. At its most basic, it simply means that a certain amount of money will have different value to different people in different circumstances.
Why does this matter? Well, it raises interesting questions about the fairness of different kinds of taxation. It raises interesting questions about the fairness of various fines. (Some countries assess traffic fines based on net worth… a rich person might be fined $50,000 for speeding.) It raises questions about whether there is some net worth beyond which adding more offers no more value. (Is it a life-changing trauma for a billionaire to become a mere hundred-millionaire?) I ask you to think about this, because stock answers are often presented by politicians and pundits on both the left and the right. But it’s not really a political question at all. It’s a matter of common sense and our individual ethics, not something that is right or wrong in any absolute sense, but something we can all come to our own conclusions about, based on our own values. Which is what it means to be independent.
Another question. You are offered a new, high-paying job, or you win the lottery (advice: don’t pass up on the first because you’re planning on the second!) Suddenly, instead of making $50,000 a year, you’re making $200,000. Will you change your spending habits now that you have more to spend? Or will you decide that it is important to spend as little as possible, no matter how much you make, because less is always more and a minimalist lifestyle is always best? I don’t know about you, but if my income goes up, I will almost certainly be looking to buy more. Better food, better furnishings, nicer toys. That strikes me as a perfectly conservative economic view. Of course, if I buy all those things without the income to support them, say with my credit card accruing debt… well, that doesn’t seem very conservative at all.
Which makes me wonder why so many people who call themselves conservative are unwilling to invest more in public services and infrastructure when our productivity and GDP rise. Or worse, are willing to spend more but not raise taxes to pay for that spending. That is as far from fiscal conservatism as you can get. Conservatism isn’t spending less, it’s not spending more than you have. I’ll take “tax and spend” over “spend but don’t tax” any day! As should any rational person, whether they lean left or lean right. Again, it’s just ethics and common sense. (25% of our current national debt was accrued during Trump’s four years in office. How many voted for him because of his “conservative” values? If your kid was running up your credit card that way, you’d take it away from her and make her get a job to pay it off.)
Well, there you go. I’m not going to tell you what to think or believe. Everyone needs to come to that on their own. But thought problems like these can help bring things into focus.
