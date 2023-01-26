Let’s talk about economics. Did you know that there are more jokes about economics than any other discipline? Even lawyers. Really… I found that out on the Internet, and the Internet is never wrong.

The First Law of Economics: For every economist, there exists an equal and opposite economist. The Second Law of Economics: They’re both wrong.

