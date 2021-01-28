Remember our social contract
The shirtless, tattooed, horn-helmeted man screaming “Freedom” over and over from the balcony of the U.S. House Chambers was indeed striking, attention-grabbing--and appalling. Later identified as Jake Angeli, the “QAnon Shaman, he led the rioters, cheered them on, as our U.S. Capitol building was trashed and defiled during the “protest” on Jan. 6. Described online as an actor, activist and conspiracy theorist, Jake displays, in all his passion, a total misunderstanding of the concept of freedom.
In high school, we were taught how our democracy is supposed to function: our Constitution is a contract between our government and us – the governed. The concept of “rule by consent of the governed” was proposed by 17th century enlightenment thinkers (Hobbes, Locke), who later influenced the authors of our founding documents. They saw this model as ensuring civil freedom for the governed. The United States of America is a living, breathing experiment based on this idea.
In America we vote regularly to renew this contract with our leaders and to maintain the “rule by consent” which drives our democracy. In perfecting our union, we attempt every election cycle to deliver more fair and accurate election results. Jake and the other rioters were subverting this sacred contract, abandoning lawful process and reverting to anarchy and violence. Jake’s call for freedom brought us 25,000 armed National Guard and virtually shut down Washington, D.C. They brought us manned fences, barricades, drones, even more extreme security than at past inaugurations. All across America, capitols were on high alert, the Guard was mobilized and fear of violent protest fueled a police-state response. Is this freedom?
No. A main part of our social contract is rule by law, civility, the agreement among citizens to address our problems and differences with discourse, not violence. To call the rioters’ behavior “adolescent” does a disservice to adolescents.
Maybe it is too much to ask these rioters to be civil (the root of civilization), but adhering to laws enforced in the interest of public safety is certainly required. Five citizens died. The FBI and other agencies have begun an investigation of this violent mob action. Those who damaged, defaced and destroyed our Capitol property will be held accountable. This could be a learning moment for those involved and those who cheered and egged them on.
But the real concern is how the self-appointed leaders of this group were persuaded to charge in with no regard for life – or the liberty of others. Jake definitely relied on an alternate news source when he evaluated the presidential election results. One of the strengths of the extreme right messaging platform is the non-stop echo chamber of questionable assertions. As a follower of “Q,” Jake is exhorted to “Do the research,” after each question posed by the possibly fictitious Q and the attendant web presence, QAnon. It’s not clear if the rioters or their leaders do the research, but certainly they do not consult double-sourced, respected news outlets. The journalists working for ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, Fox, AP, Reuters, etc., produce “fake news,” according to far right extremists. Our own County Commissioner Amy Mitchell tells her Facebook followers to turn off these aforementioned news sources, and turn to OAN, Newsmax and Parler.
It’s tough to do reliable research on the one-sided sources Ms. Mitchell recommends. And does anyone really take the time to do research? Because useful research would involve looking into more than just right-wing outlets. Limiting information to an extremely narrow flow is called propaganda. Nazi propagandist Hermann Goering explained: “The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. This is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the county to danger.” Donald Trump, after listing many fully-discredited fraudulent-election claims, and castigating the weakness of some lawmakers, told his fans at the “Save America Rally”, “ ... if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” That does not sound like saving America.
As a journalist, I strongly recommend you follow many different sources and discuss your impressions with a variety of people. Make a distinction between opinion and fact. Remember, the “mainstream media” outlets are all in competition with each other. They fact check and call out any fouls. They are self-correcting because discrediting a competitor is considered to be advantageous. I don’t see this self-policing in the right-wing media. Rather, my searches have found aggregations of unsourced posts, whipping up frenzy, questioning but not answering; answering takes time, it takes research. No one should recommend you limit your information. Check out the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, for an unsettling discussion of social media’s role in disseminating misinformation.
All the passion and energy of last week’s Capitol riot was wasted. Nothing came of it as far as the presidential election – the vote of the people – was concerned. Congress reconvened and certified and Electoral College results. There may be a bi-partisan commission appointed to review the contested results, again. It will be comforting to understand how truly free and fair our last election was.
But imagine if all that raw strength and passion were applied to other, more useful and creative activities. Jake could wear his horns while he helped clean up a blighted lot in his town, while he helped load vegetable delivery trucks, while he cleaned out gutters or washed windows for elderly neighbors. Not as sexy, right? But how about Jake captaining a ship, poised on the foredeck tattooed, bare chested, horns wafted high as he screams “Freedom.” His destination? The North Atlantic Gyre where, with his crew, he uses new technology to recycle all the refuse (half the size of the continental U.S.) poisoning that ocean. I can see it. You’d be awesome, Jake.
