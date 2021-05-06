Dear Editor,
Greg Trouth seems very confused in his most recent Republican Perspective essay. He can’t seem to work out the difference between “unaffiliated” and “independent.” Those who are registered as unaffiliated may or may not be independent. I am unaffiliated because no major party is well aligned with my own political and social views and ideals. I am independent because I am willing to vote for the candidate who I think comes closest, regardless of their party affiliation. But many, perhaps most, unaffiliated voters are strongly aligned in their voting along party lines, and are simply frustrated with the parties themselves.
And to suggest that independent voters should have some kind of platform? Well, that’s pretty silly given that they represent no single political viewpoint, but cover the spectrum. The only thing independent voters have in common with each other is that they’re independent. Apparently the irony of complaining about their lack of a platform is lost on Mr. Trouth.
There is only one political party that failed to produce a 2020 platform: the Republican Party.
Chris Peterson
Guffey
