Silly of me to think I had seen everything, at least I hoped I had, in the Trumplican’s bucket of absurdities. But the all-time effrontery was as yet uncommitted. That was left to the Governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott. Abbott, whose tap dance across the Constitution bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, declared rape would be eliminated in the Lone Star State. Abbott received hearty applause when he proclaimed impregnation by rape would soon become a thing of the past. “Rape is a crime,” he said, “and Texas will work tirelessly [to] eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”
If I’d been there, I might have queried the Governor, citing the obvious: A rapist doesn’t become a rapist until he rapes someone. Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?
The remarkable thing about Abbott’s pronouncement is the happy-clappy he got for such a ludicrous statement. But, then again, it’s not remarkable at all. Trumplicans, even those who opine on these pages, have raised the theater of the absurd to new heights. The Republican Perspective in this paper recently used 800 words to proclaim there is hypocrisy in politics. Imagine that.
Absurdities abound.
The South Park Outsiders set up a recall booth at Pine Junction last Sunday. Who do they want to recall? Well, anyone but Commissioner Amy Mitchell. Yes, they’ve set their sights on Commissioners Ray Douglas and Dick Elsner.
South Park Outsiders is a limited liability corporation registered in Colorado with a mailing address in Breckenridge. Their propaganda proclaims they are for freedom of speech and against censorship, segregation and medical tyranny. They’re anti-mandatory anything, including vaccines, masks, testing, and they “… recognize the immense wisdom of Mother Nature.” They’ve got an awesome meme on their sight of the Founding Fathers meeting in Carpenter’s Hall that reads: “Just to be clear, none of this matters if there is a virus.”
Mother Nature’s wisdom is encapsulated by her absolute indifference to human beings, including those whose selfishness transcends any scintilla of regard for their neighbors. I’m reminded of Christopher Hitchen’s quote about Libertarianism: “I have always found it quaint and rather touching that there is a movement in the US that thinks Americans are not yet selfish enough.”
Belittling a worldwide viral epidemic as merely a virus—“It’s just the flu. Get over it!”—brings to mind that COVID deaths in the U.S. will probably today reach the total number of US deaths from the 1918 Flu Pandemic, 675,000. Self-sovereignty is one thing. Mindless selfishness is quite another.
With rights come responsibilities. The Independent Perspective in last week’s Flume touched on this. It included a quote from Justice John Marshall Harlan of the United States Supreme Court. He opined in Jacobson vs. Massachusettes (1905), “…a community has the right [and I would add responsibility] to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.” The conclusion, in that case, was a declaration that the law requiring vaccination against smallpox was a legitimate exercise of the state’s police power to protect the public health and safety of its citizens. Local health boards determined when mandatory vaccinations were needed, thus making the requirement neither unreasonable nor arbitrarily imposed.
That 1905 case, though, apparently doesn’t constitute a precedent for the current bevy of Supremes, a third of whom owe their lifetime appointments to the guy who suggested infusion of disinfectants into the body just might cure COVID. Today’s Supremes apparently even think bible study groups and church services are exempt from spreading COVID. Imagine that. Gimme that old-time religion even if it kills me, or I take it home with me, and it kills grandma. Interestingly, Colorado Department of Health data for the period 7/17/2021 to 7/29/2021 revealed COVID cases for those twelve days in Park County came from “Overnight Camps” – Camp Alexander (Boy Scouts) 2 staff, 4 attendees; Camp Como (Christian) 3 staff, 8 attendees; and Id_Ra_Ha_Je (Chrisitan), 11 staff, and 34 attendees.
The South Park Outsiders want to oust Douglas and Elsner because they dare to enforce public health orders in the face of a pandemic. Think of that. How could they do such a thing?
We live in strange times, and I think the strangeness will be around for a long time. As Rudy Giuliani said in 2018, “Truth isn’t truth.” History isn’t history. Science isn’t science. Rape doesn’t matter. And the Founding Fathers anticipated every aspect of technology, scientific advances, and the proliferation of nuts with guns when they wrote the Constitution. Hell, they even envisioned a future where stars of the silver screen and TV reality show slugs would become president.
I understand why in her wisdom Mother Nature is indifferent to us.
