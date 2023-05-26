Laws regulating firearms are always politically contentious in Colorado, perhaps a hangover from our “Wild, Wild West..” Indeed, all the gun safety measures passed in the legislative session, just ended, were signed into law with nary a Republican vote in favor.

Actually, guns were highly regulated in our wild western past—many lawmen required visitors to check their guns at the town border. Open carry was often forbidden, belying the TV show footage that nurtured us all. The debate about guns heated up after the 2008 Supreme Court Heller decision codified the Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” without service in a militia.

