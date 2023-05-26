Laws regulating firearms are always politically contentious in Colorado, perhaps a hangover from our “Wild, Wild West..” Indeed, all the gun safety measures passed in the legislative session, just ended, were signed into law with nary a Republican vote in favor.
Actually, guns were highly regulated in our wild western past—many lawmen required visitors to check their guns at the town border. Open carry was often forbidden, belying the TV show footage that nurtured us all. The debate about guns heated up after the 2008 Supreme Court Heller decision codified the Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” without service in a militia.
And gun sales have soared ever since! The National Rifle Association—the sportsmen’s club I joined for education and support when I first started hunting—morphed into a powerful gun lobby in Congress, using its impressive financial assets to promote candidates opposed to any regulation that could suppress firearm use and sales. Ploughing so much money into Republican primaries, the NRA assures conservative votes from candidates who don’t want to be primaried from the right. And our Colorado Republican Congress members toe the line—no votes for any gun regulation legislation.
There is no argument about the serious nature of gun violence in America. More than 200 mass shootings so far in 2023 (Gun Violence Archive) set the US apart from any other nation. What is going on here? Two main arguments dominate: we have too many guns and unregulated gun use vs. we have citizens with serious mental health problems and gun regulation won’t help.
The paralysis caused by this debate does not address the problem. Mass shootings and gun violence increase year by year. Citizens as young as 18 can purchase assault-style weapons designed to mutilate and kill humans, and sales of these military-style weapons exceed all other firearms sales.
In response, the Democrats in our state house have passed five bills now signed into law by Governor Polis. A measure strengthening the state's extreme risk protection orders allows for district attorneys, medical professionals and educators to file petitions for removal of firearms when the person is believed to be a risk to themselves or to others.
The bill was partially inspired by the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last November. This law expands the reporting rights of concerned citizens whom ay come in contact with a dangerous gun owner who may be a loner, unconnected to anyone who had the right to report under our previous Red Flag provisions. In a community, we all have a responsibility to protect each other; false reporting is rare, illegal and punished. A purportedly dangerous person’s weapons are removed pending a hearing, which will readily resolve the safety issue of the gun possession. Even former president Trump suggested this approach to limit gun violence.
Another bill, also inspired by a Colorado mass shooting, is named for one of the victims of the Aurora theater shooting. By side-stepping the seemingly blanket protection of gun manufacturers from civil liability associated with sales of weapons, this legislation allows victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers and dealers in civil court — a suit was successfully completed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, a state which allowed such civil litigation.
The bill that raises the age limit for purchase of a firearm from 18 to 21 also won majority Democratic support, but was amended to allow for under-age possession of firearms by those enrolled in shooting sports or who must defend livestock. By crafting the legislation to accommodate teenagers engaged in lawful firearm activity, the lawmakers managed to limit gun access to most young people who could pose a threat. Young men under 21 years conducted six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in America; most bought their firearms legally.
A three-day waiting period (cooling off) for delivery of a firearm after purchase was approved and could protect us from crimes of passion in the future. The fifth bill bans ghost guns, or unserialized firearms that can be created with a kit or 3D printer, and are therefore untraceable. The bill to ban assault weapon sales in Colorado did not pass, but will be reworked and submitted in the next legislative session.
We appreciate legislative efforts to protect Coloradoans from gun violence. While these new measures will not solve the problem, they are a step in the right direction. At some point we have to admit that some regulation is better than none — even the Wild, Wild West lawmen understood that much.
