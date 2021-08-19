I want to applaud Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell. At the Aug. 3, 2021, Board of County Commissioners meeting, Amy voted against extending the county’s agreement with the Dominion company to continue using their equipment and software for Park County elections. The vote during the meeting was 2-1 to extend the Agreement with Dominion.
Every voter in the United States knows of the concerns about this hardware and software. Under these circumstances, it seems very unwise to continue to use a suspect product for something as important as our elections.
Our Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, has proposed election rules changes that will make our elections even less trustworthy, and she is opposed to a forensic audit of Colorado’s last election.
If there were no issues, why would she oppose an audit? Since we cannot rely on our state officials to protect our vote, the counties must take up the challenge.
Thank you Commissioner Mitchell for fighting for fair and true elections in Park County. Voters must have confidence that their votes will count. Please keep fighting for us.
Al Fisher
Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.