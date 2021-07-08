Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Here in Guffey we are enjoying a reprieve from the June heat wave with a little rain to nourish the soil and replenish the ponds and streams.
Other parts of the world are not so lucky. An unprecedented heat wave is hitting the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures have spiked to unheard of levels: Lytton, British Columbia, hit 121°F, higher than any temperature ever observed in Las Vegas.
Numerous locations in Oregon and Washington State have broken all-time records by large margins, in some cases for two or three consecutive days. Seattle hit 108° and Portland 116°. These states are not prepared for heat like this and hundreds of people have died from heat exhaustion.
As of this writing, since June 25 there were 1,792 emergency room visits for suspected heat related illness. As climate change drives up global temperatures some scientists are projecting that by 2100 more people will die from heat than from infectious disease.
I have to wonder how different things would be if we’d listened to the warnings earlier. The effects of carbon dioxide emissions have been known since the early 1900s, and as early as the 1970s studies by ExxonMobil showed that continuing to burn fossil fuels would put us exactly where we are right now. Instead of looking for solutions, they spent decades refusing to publicly acknowledge climate change and actually funded groups to spread misinformation, an approach similar to the lies spread by the tobacco industry.
Instead of people dying as a result of smoking, the results of climate change denial-ism are not only a loss of human life related to natural disasters (heat, drought, fire, flood, hurricanes) but also a mass extinction of species and of ecosystems. Our whole way of life is threatened.
I think that if not for the invention of air-conditioning, the misinformation campaign would not have been so successful. People would not so easily tolerate city temperatures in the 90s and 100s.
According to a friend’s thermometer in Guffey the temperate hit 86 degrees in June. Twenty years ago you didn’t need air-conditioning here but apparently UPS has recently been delivering quite a few. Unfortunately running air-conditioning produces even more carbon dioxide thus exacerbating the crisis.
A recent study shows that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has helped downplay the climate threat. The review of 41 chamber pronouncements from 1989-2009 found the trade association to be “a powerful force in obstruction climate action”.
Executives from companies such as Shell, ConocoPhillips and Southern Company sit in their boardrooms and have helped to shape climate change denial strategies.
Oil and gas companies donate to many members of congress who in turn vote against any legislation that regulates the companies or promotes clean energy alternatives. According to opensecrets.org, in 2020 oil and gas gave almost three times as much money to the former President as they did to President Biden, and the next 18 top recipients are all Republicans.
Republican voices in the Flume believe the misinformation spread by fossil fuel companies. Unfortunately not many people like to admit when they are wrong. What is clear is that the Republican Party will do whatever they can to keep their donors happy.
They don’t even pretend to
care about the Constitution or their constituents. I can understand why the very rich might ignore any conscience they have and vote Republican. I don’t understand why any of the people in lower income categories would vote against their own interests.
Biden’s infrastructure plan is currently being considered in Congress. At this point we have ten years to transition our energy to renewable sources if we are to have any hope of a more livable planet. It is not a question of how little we can do but how much.
If spending more helps communities phase out their fossil fuel economy and phase in jobs in solar, wind, and nuclear we must do it. If spending more includes a nationwide grid for electric cars we must do it. Spending now is an investment in our climate future. Failure to spend now will be far more costly.
According to climate.gov, in 2020 there were 22 separate billion dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S, shattering the previous record of 16 events in 2017 and 2011. The total cost of just last year was $95 billion.
We need to invest now for our future, our children’s future, and the future of our planet. We have decades of inaction to make up for and we have no time to lose.
Please call, write, or email your representatives and tell them to support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. There is a fact sheet on: whitehouse.gov; just Google it.
