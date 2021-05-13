Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Last week I watched the Spike Jonze film, “Where the Wild Things Are,” based on Maurice Sendak’s children’s book, with my seventh-grade Language Arts class. The movie was perhaps a bit ponderous for the kids: a 90-minute film from a 36-page picture book, with its psychological examination of the relationships between the monsters and the boy hero, Max. One theme did come clear, however; the more Max sowed division among the monsters on his fantasy island, the more he played “us versus them” games, the more he pitted one group against another, the sadder and more contentious they all became.
As the monsters stomped their feet, destroyed houses and castles, threw dirt clods at each other, screamed and yelled in frustration, I recognized the powerful emotions fueling these actions. I even recognized the actions, in the rioters at the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6. Maybe I’m seeing allegories everywhere for that heartbreaking day at the end of the Trump administration, none of them happy.
Max’s psychology, acted out by his monsters, is that of a nine-year-old boy who has just been disciplined for not obeying his mother, who maybe wasn’t making time for him. And I see these nine-year-old excesses in the actions and statements of many of the capitol rioters. Max jumps up on the dining table, he raises his arms and bellows, he even bites his mother. My students thought he was pretty immature for nine, dressed up in his wolf suit, stomping his feet.
I had the same reaction watching the mayhem on Jan. 6, pretty immature: Jake, the Q-Anon Shaman in his horns, with his spear, his “Freedom” bellowing, his stomping, “Let the wild rumpus start!” Yes, it feels good to let it all out, but scary, when you consider at least a third of the attackers had military or law enforcement training. They could be dangerous. They were dangerous, and people died. This rioting was fueled by The Big Lie, the belief that Trump actually won the election last November and the certainty that his supporters could somehow bring him back to his rightful place in the White House by invalidating the vote count.
The efforts in 43 states to restrict voting access; the ludicrous ballot recount in Arizona by Cyber Ninjas – a firm with no voting regulation experience (owned by a Q-Anon follower); the threatened “cleansing” of the Republican Party of any non-Trumpers (Wyoming’s Liz Chaney could lose her leadership position); the continuing insistence that Trump’s victory was stolen through fraudulent voting, believed by over by 55% of Republicans. Are we making any progress toward building back better here? Or are Republicans just scrambling to maintain control, emphasizing vote counts over policy?
The Republican Party is in a tight spot. The number of registered Republicans is declining, and the number of individuals identifying as conservative is also on the wane. Neuroscience investigations have discovered a measurable difference in the brains of liberals and conservatives. A Scientific American article last spring outlined the differences: on average, liberals have a larger cingulate cortex region, which detects errors and resolves conflicts. Conservatives have a larger amygdala, where emotions are regulated and threats are evaluated. Whether these differences are innate or evolve over time is uncertain, but it appears these two groups are hard-wired to view the world differently.
Conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks referred to a recent The Economist survey which gave respondents “worldview” choices: “It’s a big, beautiful world, mostly full of good people, and we must find a way to embrace each other and not allow ourselves to become isolated,” or “Our lives are threatened by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants, and our priority should be to protect ourselves.”
Over 75% of Biden voters chose “a big beautiful world.” Two-thirds of Trump voters chose “our lives are threatened.” Wow. Brooks’ analysis: “This level of catastrophism, nearly despair, has fed into an amped-up warrior mentality.”
So perhaps there is a fundamental difference between Biden voters and Trump voters, between liberals and conservatives. Maybe our brains are wired differently, and maybe we see the world through differently-colored lenses. But do we have to be warriors about it? Can’t we have peaceful protests, demonstrations that Gandhi and Dr. King would proudly join?
At the end of the “Wild Things” film, Max leaves his monsters behind, and sails home to his mother. The movie ends with him gazing lovingly into her eyes as he gulps down cereal. Maybe he was just hungry, after all. Maybe we are all just hungry for a reset. We don’t have to play the destructive us versus them games that ruined Max’s fantasy island of monsters. All the monsters made reasonable contributions once they quit howling and screaming and pitting themselves against each other.
Like Max, we need to calm down, leave the Wild Things behind (“set aside childish things”), really look at what’s dividing us, and refuel with some basic truths as we begin to rebuild.
