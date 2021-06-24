Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Now that President Biden and his party have been in control of all three branches of federal and state government for almost six months, let’s look at how things are going.
There are increasing attempts to force climate initiatives on us. Almost everyone agrees we need change, but should it be forced on us by a government that doesn’t have to be concerned with the impact on our lives?
Much of this is being driven by the younger generation. Students at Georgetown University were interviewed regarding the need for technological and lifestyle change. Almost universally, they agreed we need to cut back on energy consumption, especially from fossil fuels. However, when asked to sign a pledge to change their personal habits, almost no one agreed to stop air travel, eat a cold dinner three times a week, or sell their car and convert to commuting entirely by bike.
Democrats have introduced a bill that will give the federal government control of drug prices. This will be a strong disincentive for pharmaceutical companies to do research.
When companies are forced to foot the bill for research without a guaranteed return on their investment, these companies will move their operations to a friendly environment like China. We will then be reliant on the Chinese Communist Party to allow international drug sales at whatever price and tariff they determine is appropriate. There are better ways to lower costs than giving the government control of what used to be a free market.
Some state legislators are so worried about what the voters in Colorado think that they are doing a massive, but very quiet, change to the property tax structure in the state to preempt an initiative before it even makes it to the ballot. Colorado, like most states, has two main classifications of real property: commercial and residential.
A group of voters is working on Initiative 27 for next fall’s ballot that would force a permanent reduction in residential tax rates. This initiative is written specifically to address those two property classifications.
A bill just passed in the legislature would change the way real property is classified in Colorado. It would go from the current two named classifications to five or six and rename the designations. Initiative 27, which has already been approved by the Secretary of State for signature gathering, would be rendered moot by the loss of the “residential” property classification.
The senate bill is a smaller reduction and only for two years. That bill was introduced in the last few days of the legislative session only after the State Supreme Court approved the language of Initiative 27. This seems an obvious attempt to undermine the rights of citizens to propose legislation.
That is all on top of the “Transportation Bill” which was written to split the necessary revenue generation across four different fee streams. This was done to bypass the will of the voters who approved an amendment prohibiting the legislature from increasing what are called enterprise fees more than $100 million in the first five years of any new legislation.
The amendment was passed by voters because the legislature has been bypassing TABOR and using fees to generate revenue instead of asking the voters for tax increases. Some of the new fees in this bill are charged to delivery services like DoorDash and Amazon, and a new fee on gasoline will cost the average driver $28 the first year and over $100 by the fourth year of mandatory increases.
Speaking of your household costs, I made note on President Trump’s last day in office that the price of gas at the Loaf ’N Jug station in Aspen Park was $2.25. There is nothing special about that station; it’s just the one I stop at. This past week, the price was up a full dollar, more or less, than six months ago. This is not just the price you pay to fill your car. This is also the price that FedEx and UPS pay to bring your online purchases to your house, the price truckers pay to get wholesale groceries to the store, and the price agencies like RTD and first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMT) pay to fill their vehicles.
When delivery costs increase by 30% you can expect a major impact on the price of goods you purchase.
It’s obvious the legislature believes it is better able to care for the citizens of Colorado by ignoring the will of the voters. It’s time we put a stop to this nonsense. Next year’s election season will start in about six months. It’s not too soon to be engaging with your neighbors on what is going on down at the Capitol and pointing out how this affects the household budgets of all of us.
