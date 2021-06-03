Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
I brought in the bird feeders and suet last evening at about 8 p.m. and heard the coyotes in the distance recounting the events of their day. Their back-and-forth staccato yips are meant only to preserve the sociability of the natural pack.
Invariably, some yahoo will opine those yips are in celebration of a kill. Those who believe such a thing are those who, upon seeing a coyote cross their driveway, will get on social media and warn the community: “Just saw a coyote! Get your pets and children in the house!”
Coyotes will kill pets, and since we live in coyote country, diligence is required. I believe there’s only one documented case in the U.S. of a coyote killing a human child. Hair-on-fire reactions to sighting a coyote, though, are kind of silly.
The coyote is a remarkable species. They are smart, cunning, adaptable, and they are wise to the ways of the forest and city as well. Long ago, coyotes figured out that celebrating a kill would only invite bears, bobcats and mountain lions to investigate the reason for all that gleeful chatter. More likely, over the six million years the genus canis has evolved, the danger of communicating a kill was learned early on.
People believe the darndest things.
Last week’s Flume included another specious (if not a good example of gaslighting) Republican scenario. It suggested federal legislation that would incentivize non-exclusionary zoning (exclusionary zoning is single-family lots) would lead to a post-Russian Revolution (1917) abolition of private property. Ahem …
I understand Republicans (ala Trump) have learned to use fear as a very potent weapon to advance their ideological warfare. Be afraid. Be very afraid — kind of like Senator Joseph McCarthy’s demagoguery of the 1950s. (Come to think of it, McCarthy’s right-hand man at that time was Roy Cohn, who became Donald Trump’s mentor in the nasty art of mendacity.)
With the Douglas and Weld County sheriffs both recently echoing Lauren Boebert’s “Hell No to Gun Control” mantra, I’m reminded of the 2018 Park County campaign for sheriff. All four candidates were Republicans. The candidates had several forums where the litmus test question always popped up: What’s your stand on the Second Amendment? The answers were unequivocal: Can we get an Amen for the Second Amendment?
There was a discussion about how far the sheriff would go to defend gun rights against federal intrusion. It was interesting to hear the candidates repeat the illogic that the Second Amendment preserves all the others. Their logic concluded that without the Second Amendment, none of the other amendments would be “safe” against government tyranny.
One candidate mentioned the 10th Amendment — “states’ rights” — as an excellent example of how the Second Amendment protects the Tenth. The most notable time folks took up arms against what they perceived to be a tyrannical federal imposition on “states’ rights” occurred in 1861. We all know how that turned out.
Another candidate continued by noting the Second Amendment protects the right provided by the Fourth Amendment — unreasonable searches and seizures. I concluded the candidate believed a person had a right to resist searches and seizures they believed to be unreasonable with whatever force she or he thought necessary — gunfire included.
Who of us would feel a search and seizure of their person or house was reasonable? Most of us would rely on the courts to determine the reasonableness of a search or seizure.
Of course, that candidate’s illogic would inevitably lead to tragedy, not only for the resister but also for law enforcement officers. To say I was surprised to hear a candidate for sheriff express a belief that searches and seizures (conducted, of course, by law enforcement) can be resisted because you’ve got a right to bear arms would be an understatement.
However, it was left to one candidate to crystalize what many in this county believe — only Donald Trump could protect the Second Amendment from pinko progressives. He said AR-15s are really cool weapons. (They are, for gun enthusiasts.) He also said we must be ready to defend ourselves from the bleeding heart hordes who might invade Park County from Denver, Boulder or Colorado Springs if the Second Amendment is ever compromised by the tyranny of the federal government. (Colorado Springs is not a hotbed of liberalism. But no one pointed that out to him.)
People believe the darndest things.
Maybe we’ll hear the coyotes’ yips again tonight. Perhaps I’ll just admire their absolute indifference to people who believe the darndest things. Better yet, I’ll reread Peter Blue Cloud’s poem, “Coyote, Coyote Please Tell Me,” in which the coyote is asked,
Coyote, Coyote,
Please tell me
What is power?
It is said that power
is the ability to start
your chainsaw
with one pull.
I don’t think coyote is a Republican.
