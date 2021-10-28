By Tim Peterson
Contributor
To educate and offer our endorsements to County voters on important Park County ballot issues we present the following: Ballot 1A supports the Park County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO); Ballot 4A presents much-needed updates/construction of the RE1 school facilities; Ballot 4B updates RE-2 education opportunities to meet future challenges. 4A and 4B are related only to your School District. Only one school issue applies to each property depending on where you live. You do not pay for both if they are voter approved.
1A The Sheriff’s office is charged with most of the Law Enforcement issues facing Park County. Number One problem is our inability to attract and maintain enough staffing to properly maintain visibility, emergency response, keep the peace and maintain safety on our roads. Currently, PCSO is experiencing a short staffing problem of nearly 35% and they have zero applications in hand for new hires. The pay rate that we can offer is easily 20% under competing agencies. Approval of this initiative provides immediate relief to attract and maintain staffing needs. Our jail needs serious repairs. State mandates for Body Cameras did not provide funding. We’ll need to pay for them plus personnel to manage the requirements. The tax collected will go into a special fund and will be set aside for the Sheriff’s Department with expenditures approved by the Commissioners. The 1A initiative puts a significant portion of the expense on our vast tourist trade and short-term rentals with a 1% (penny) sales tax. It is a Win-Win for Park County.
In Park County, our education policies embody values to prepare our youth for life as a pro-America and productive adults. When we chose Park County as our home, we embraced the responsibility to educate our youth.
4A The State has determined that our 50-year-old elementary school building and temporary buildings must be repaired or replaced (ranks 5th in the state for necessity). We have current low interest rates, set aside marijuana taxes can contribute to a 70-30 BEST Grant match (it could bring more than $10 million). This gives Park County way more bang for the buck that may not be available in the future. 4A creates more efficiency in the district and utilizes creative funding so burden is not all on taxpayers. The mounting needs will not go away and the time to act is now.
4B In an effort to improve future prospects for our youth Park County RE2 intends to launch a forward looking and all important Voc/Tech program. School districts not offering these life-skills programs are not serving our youth the best they can. Attracting, hiring and retaining qualified professionals for the district is included in the initiative. Qualified and motivated staff equals quality education for our children.
Yes, there are costs involved in these Ballot issues. As Park County residents, we reside here with the full knowledge that our rural lifestyle is supported by smaller numbers of residents. Park County obligations are one of the lowest in the State…Period. The initiative to support PCSO will amount to only $10 on every $1000 spent. Consider what you spend in the County (remember no Sales Tax on food, medicine and fuel). If you spend $2000, the cost for your security is $20! In RE1, the annual cost for the district is limited to $2.5 million. Where do your property values go if schools close? In RE2, the school buildings are up to date, and we only need to offer up to date programming, equipment and staffing. The cost is projected at $50 for every $250,000 of value. Again, households are subject to only one initiative, not both.
To make our recommendation and in fairness, the arguments against the Initiatives were studied. Some arguments were inaccurate, and some engaged a clairvoyant view of the future. Voters should dismiss those views as they have no basis in fact and presume bad faith actions by officials. Other arguments utilize invalid math calculations. Arguments include other costs to which we all endure. The 18-cent increase in gas taxes, the increased State payroll tax and the +5% Federally caused inflation rate have no bearing on what our responsibilities are and will be. Nobody will be coming to our rescue and our issues are our issues.
Republicans are opposed to invasive government control and unwarranted taxation. Investments on improved roads, bridges, schools and police protection are good and necessary.
The Park County Republican Committee has studied, asked the experts and considered the Ballot issues. We heartily endorse all three and ask that you consider the potential outcomes and vote “yes” on all three.
