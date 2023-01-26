This article is going to address the proposal for a Budget Oversight Committee for Park County. Firstly, I believe in transparency, and here’s an explanation of where I come from for this article.
I’m Jim Stockbridge and I ran (unsuccessfully) for the position of County Treasurer. During the campaign the League of Women Voters sponsored a couple candidate forums. At both forums then candidate and now Commissioner Dave Wissel said that he believes he could find several million dollars within the existing county budget to resolve some of the issues affecting Park County. Between the two forums I downloaded and reviewed the 2022 Park County Budget. At the last of the forums, when Dave said he could find the money, I said that I respectfully disagreed based on what the budget was.
Now a Budget Oversight Committee will be formed to test Commissioner Wissel’s assertion. I applaud the formation of this Committee. And continuing with full disclosure, I, as a Park County taxpayer, have a vested interest in hoping that Dave’s assertions are true, as it will prevent further tax increases for me.
As the Acting Budget Officer for a $250,000,000 Bureau within the Department of the Interior for several years, and as a Senior Budget Analyst for several more additional years, evaluating budgets is well within my wheelhouse.
The process for performing the budget oversight is not as simple as it might sound. For governmental agencies there is a well-established typical process.
There is a term common to budget formation and that is “object class.” Simply stated, an object class is the grouping of similar expenditures into a common categorization. Thus, salaries are an object class, employee benefits are another object class, likewise supplies and materials are an object class. To perform a budget oversight, the committee should be looking at expenditures within each object class.
This is where the work gets difficult. The committee will be working with each Department Director to evaluate their level of expenditure by object class. For example, let’s consider the Sheriff’s office. For the object class salaries, how much is being spent there? What do those expenditures buy us, such as patrol hours on the road? What are the goals for the number of patrol hours and the patrol coverage and response time we want for the County? Patrol coverage and response time directly affect the supplies (gasoline) necessary. One object class can have a direct impact on another object class.
Evaluating the budget then has a direct relationship with what the goals and objectives of the office are, and whether the Department Director is executing their budget well. A budget review can become a personnel review.
Further, the decision of whether the execution of the budget is appropriate ties directly to the decisions made by the Commissioners for that budget year.
What is the review process itself?
This cannot be accomplished as a “bottom up” exercise, starting at the object class level. This must be a “top down” exercise. Thus, the goals and objectives of each department must be reviewed, yet before even that can be established for some departments, a workload analysis has to be completed. For building permits, how many applications come in, classified by complexity, thus determining how many hours it will take to complete each one? How long does the County want to take to complete the review and evaluation of the applications, which establishes staffing levels?
I believe the proper process for the budget evaluation would flow as follows:
•From each department director receive the goals and objectives established in the current and immediate past years’ budgets.
•From each department director receive the workload analyses for each of their deliverables (patrol hours, building permit applications completed).
•Determine what is the cost per deliverable by each object class.
•Compare the costs by object class for all the departments to search for anomalies and resolve those anomalies. For instance, in my aforementioned budget evaluation, I did note a significant discrepancy in benefit costs between departments.
•Determine if the cost per deliverable times the number of deliverables is greater or less than the funding provided for in the budget. If the cost is less than the budget funding, those funds that are surplus may be reallocated to a different priority as established by the Commissioners. If the cost is greater than budget funding, there is a shortfall, and additional funds are necessary to meet the Commissioners’ goals.
Typically, budgets are built based on historical information and experience and are incremental to the previous year’s budget. The department directors have both bits of information. However, also typically, when new leadership enters an organization, they need the assurance that their money is being well spent.
By following this rather attenuated process, it will be possible to determine the funding level required for each department and additionally to have addressed the concerns of Commissioner Wissel and give leadership assurance of the appropriateness of their funding allocation.
