Recently, the Colorado Republican Committee published “Commitment to Colorado”. It detailed priorities of elected Republican legislators in Colorado. Ten points were addressed and represent efforts that Republicans work toward whether in the majority or in the minority. Many of these points, as policy or position have been brought up in General Assembly sessions in past years. Much of the effort has been tabled, watered down or just ignored by the Democrat majority. Points have been brought up in citizen initiatives, only to be watered down or ignored by the same Democrat majority. While winning back a voice in Colorado government is our goal, perhaps even the Democrats will look at our commitment to a better Colorado and adopt its principles. That would be a win. This interpretation of 10 points in 3 installments in The Flume is the last. The THIRD installment is presented here.
Bring Accounting and Transparency back to Government: CARES Act sent $1.6T to Colorado to assist the State’s population deal with issues related to the pandemic. Governor Polis took control of the funds by allocating $1.2B to pet education projects. The smallest portion, $70M, was allocated simply to the General Funds. Where the other $300M went is a transparency mystery. While the Federal intent was that the Legislature would consider the best use of the funds, the Governor chose to spend the monies while the General Assembly was not in session. The General Assembly can certainly waste money on their own but they were not even given the courtesy of being asked. $2.8M allocated to the Secretary of State was spent on no-bid TV production with her supporters. Attorney General Weiser awarded $250,000 no-bid contracts to his campaign supporters. In many States these actions would bring an ethics or even a criminal investigation. Finally, Governor Polis is under an ethics violation complaint for his latest award of funds to departing employee (see Palacio $85,000). Sec of State Griswold is being sued regarding 2020 election improprieties (Hanks et al v Griswold). The Colorado General Assembly looks the other way. The new “Infrastructure” Bill is expected to bring $6B to Colorado and Gov Polis is expected to allocate a significant share to his own slush fund, because he can.
Build Strong Communities: The Federal and State safety nets are evidence of a compassionate and caring government. It was and still is intended as only a temporary benefit. Republicans stand for personal responsibility and self-determination. Opportunities abound in our country for self-advancement: personally, economically, educationally, ad infinitum. Government should stand aside and allow citizens to take the initiative. Government involvement should be limited to providing a safe environment, education opportunities, and sound financial conditions.
Protect the Rights of the Individual: The Colorado Constitution is based on the US Constitution. It was written to protect the rights of the individual against the overreach of Government and the majority. Colorado has been governed by a Democratic majority that has had a free run of the Capitol. They have no problem writing poorly worded laws that are unconstitutional at best and serving special interests at worst. They have attacked 1st Amendment rights: speech, religion and right to assemble. They have attacked 2nd Amendment rights- restricting abilities for self-defense. They have attacked the 4th Amendment- against seizure of private property. Democrats believe in centralized decision making. Republicans believe in the individual and have faith in their ability to make decisions in their own best interest. Our Constitutional rights rest with the individual, not the Government.
Above text represents the last installment of this writer’s interpretation of the Commitment to Colorado. Republicans have committed to stand firm in working toward these ideals, Electing Republicans is the answer to addressing the liberal Democrats assault on a better Colorado and America. Be registered and plan to vote Republican candidates.
Changing topics, Pres Biden signed the “Infrastructure” bill into law which was supported by limited bi-partisan effort. Sometimes you have to eat a dirt sandwich to get some benefit. However, the dirty little secret is that of $1.2T in this bill, only 11% will go towards real infrastructure with general support by all. 35% goes toward newly defined green (wasteful) infrastructure and 55% to socialist spending (CNN). Colorado is expecting $6B. Supporters touted the spending plan as totally paid for without raising deficit or taxes- costing us zero. Not true as scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), calculating that it would add $256B to the deficit. Other non-partisan agencies figure $350B. None of this has not been detailed by the major media outlets nor detailed by the Democratic Perspective here in The Flume. If the 55% portion is so good, why hide it? So much for Democrats’ promises of transparency and honesty. Biden’s still trying to sell it even after it passed. He knows it’s wrong too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.